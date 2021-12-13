Koppers Recognized Among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Koppers Recognized Among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds, has been named as one of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022 by Newsweek magazine. This is the second consecutive year that Koppers has made the list from a pool of 2,000 of the largest U.S.-based public companies based on revenue.

Koppers_Holdings_Inc_Logo.jpg

"We are honored to again be recognized by Newsweek for our company's corporate performance in environmental, social and governance areas," said President & CEO Leroy Ball. "Guided by our purpose of 'Protecting What Matters and Preserving the Future,' we realize our success depends upon our ability to earn society's trust by consistently improving the way we operate."

"Our Sustainability strategy – built around the pillars of People, Planet and Performance – will continue to drive our long-term decision-making as we endeavor to create positive change at Koppers and in our world," added Leslie Hyde, Koppers Chief Sustainability Officer. "Sincere appreciation goes to our 2,100 Koppers employees for their hard work and commitment to advancing our progress."

Newsweek partnered with Statista to compile the list using a four-phase vetting process that included research based on publicly available key performance indicators and an independent survey among U.S. citizens. The 2022 list recognized the top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S. from across 14 industries. The full list can be viewed here: https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2022.

To learn more about Koppers Sustainability efforts, visit the company's most recent Corporate Sustainability Report: http://www.koppers.com/sustainability-report-2020/.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP." For more information, visit us on the Web: www.koppers.com. Questions concerning investor relations should be directed to Michael Zugay at 412-227-2231 or Quynh McGuire at 412-227-2049.




For Information:


Jessica Franklin, Manager, Corporate Communications



412 227 2025

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE03374&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/koppers-recognized-among-americas-most-responsible-companies-by-newsweek-301443041.html

SOURCE Koppers

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE03374&Transmission_Id=202112130830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE03374&DateId=20211213
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment