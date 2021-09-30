PUT YOUR HEALTH & WELLNESS FIRST THIS HOLIDAY SEASON: JOIN PLANET FITNESS FOR $1 DOWN, THEN $10 A MONTH THROUGH DECEMBER 15

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

PUT YOUR HEALTH & WELLNESS FIRST THIS HOLIDAY SEASON: JOIN PLANET FITNESS FOR $1 DOWN, THEN $10 A MONTH THROUGH DECEMBER 15

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 13, 2021

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to put their mental and physical health first this holiday season with a special limited-time offer. Join the Judgement Free Zone® for $1 down, then $10 a month from December 13 – 15, and cancel anytime. Find the nearest club or join online here.

"Fitness is essential to our overall health both mentally and physically, and Planet Fitness offers a welcoming and safe environment to begin any fitness journey," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "We can all benefit from exercise – from the feeling we get after a good workout to elevated mood, better sleep and reduced risk of anxiety and depression. We encourage everyone to put themselves first this holiday season, come check out the Judgement Free Zone and take advantage of our affordable memberships that are great for anyone, regardless of fitness level."

Planet Fitness' top priority continues to be keeping its members and employees safe with enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:

  • Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App
  • A Crowd Meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house
  • Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use
  • Mask policies in accordance with local guidelines

In addition, the free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 1,000 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club to you and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*U.S. locations only

About Planet Fitness
Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 15.0 million members and 2,193 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

planet_fitness_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE03886&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/put-your-health--wellness-first-this-holiday-season-join-planet-fitness-for-1-down-then-10-a-month-through-december-15-301442321.html

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE03886&Transmission_Id=202112130830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE03886&DateId=20211213
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment