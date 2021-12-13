AltEnergy Acquisition Corp.. Announces Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing December 13, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp.. Announces Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing December 13, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AltEnergy Acquisition Corp.. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: AEAEU, AEAE, AEAEW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by AltEnergy, LLC, today announced that, commencing December 13, 2021, the holders of the Company's units (the "Units") may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock (the "Common Stock") and warrants (the "Warrants") included in the Units.

The Common Stock and Warrants resulting from the unit separation will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "AEAE" and "AEAEW", respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "AEAEU". No fractional Warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole Warrants will trade. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into Common Stock and Warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of the Units was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from B. Riley Securities, Inc. at 299 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10171, by telephone at (800) 846-5050 or by email at [email protected].

About AltEnergy Acquisition Corp..
AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a newly incorporated blank check company formed as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar transaction with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination targets, and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any potential business combination targets.

While we may pursue an initial business combination in any industry, we intend to focus our efforts on businesses that leverage our management team's experience in acquiring and operating businesses that are involved in renewable energy or related clean technology, which we refer to as the alternative energy sector. We intend to focus on the significant opportunities we believe will result from the ongoing transformation of the energy ecosystem and the macro trends related to electrification and decarbonization. Specifically, we believe that select companies will represent opportunities stemming from these vast capital flows, and the best of these companies will provide exceptional high-growth investment opportunities. Visit https://altenergyacquisition.com for more information.

About AltEnergy LLC
Founded by Russell Stidolph in 2006 AltEnergy, LLC ("AltEnergy") is focused solely on making investments in the alternative energy sector. Mr. Stidolph has over two-decades of experience investing in and building businesses which span private companies in biofuels (Hawkeye Renewables), renewable power generation (Iowa Winds, American Heartland Wind, Broadview Energy), demand response software (Viridity), transmission infrastructure (Anbaric Power, Tres Amigas, Western Interconnect), and energy storage technology (Eos Energy Storage, now Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc., NASDAQ: EOSE). Mr. Stidolph is supported at AltEnergy by Arul Gupta and Jonathan Darnell, both Managing Directors. Darnell and Gupta have worked with Mr. Stidolph since 2005 and 2011, respectively.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

favicon.png?sn=NE04379&sd=2021-12-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altenergy-acquisition-corp-announces-separate-trading-of-its-common-stock-and-warrants-commencing-december-13-2021-301442836.html

SOURCE AltEnergy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE04379&Transmission_Id=202112130830PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE04379&DateId=20211213
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment