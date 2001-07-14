Cutera Appoints Janet Widmann and Juliane Park to Its Board of Directors

Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Janet Widmann and Juliane Park will join its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“Janet Widmann and Juliane Park bring distinguishing skills and perspective to our Board, and the timing of their arrival couldn’t be more auspicious,” commented J. Daniel Plants, Executive Chairman of Cutera. “Janet is a seasoned leader with more than 25 years of experience driving growth and realigning stakeholder relationships across a variety of areas within healthcare, including practice development. Juliane’s unique combination of operating, strategy and legal experience, as well as her deep knowledge of health and beauty, will be quite valuable as Cutera enters new markets.”

“I am delighted to join the Cutera Board at such a critical inflection point,” said Ms. Widmann. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to assist the Company in fulfilling its potential of accelerating growth and profitability.”

“This is a compelling moment to join the Cutera team, as it seeks to broaden its offerings and progress its commercial approach. I am excited to assist in driving this evolution,” added Ms. Park.

Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer of Cutera, added: “I am pleased to welcome both Janet and Juliane to Cutera. They are highly accomplished and experienced executives with a great deal to contribute as we continue our strategic transformation.”

About Janet Widmann

Ms. Widmann is a member of the Board of Directors for Avista Corporation and Delta Dental of California, and is an advisor to Vida Health. She previously served on the boards of Versant Health, the Bay Area Business Council, and the California Health Professions Education Foundation Board of Trustees. She served as President and CEO of Kids Care Dental and Orthodontics from 2016 to 2021. Prior to that, she was the Executive Vice President and Chief Executive, Blue Shield of California from 2003 to 2015. She was also the Chief Operations Officer of Health Net's dental and vision subsidiaries.

Ms. Widmann earned an MHA at the University of Southern California, and a B.S. in Health Administration at California State University, Northridge.

About Juliane Park

Ms. Park currently serves as Chief Transformation Officer of Olaplex Holdings, Inc., and was previously the Chief Strategy Officer at Hudson’s Bay Company, a global retailer whose portfolio includes Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth, and Hudson’s Bay from 2018 to 2020. She served as the Head of Merchandising at Bluemercury, a premium specialty beauty retailer from 2016 to 2018 and held various leadership roles in Merchandising at CVS Health, including Chief Merchant, Hispanic Formats and DMM, Front Store Healthcare from 2013 to 2016. Prior to CVS, Ms. Park served as a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company, focusing on growth strategy within the consumer and retail sectors.

Ms. Park earned an M.B.A. from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, a J.D. from the University of Toronto, and a B.A. in Commerce from the University of Toronto.

About Cutera

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

