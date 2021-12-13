Logo
Sofwave™ Awarded Elle Magazine's 2021 Future of Beauty Awards!

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021

"The Future is SUPERB"

TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices for practitioners worldwide, has been honored with the Elle Magazine's "2021 Future of Beauty Awards" and named Sofwave as one of the best in the In-Office Skin Treatment Category.

FutureofBeauty_Awards.jpg

Sofwave is the latest technology to revitalize the skin through innovative stimulation of the production of new collagen. Sofwave Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam Technology is FDA cleared for lifting the eyebrow, submental, and neck and reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

"We are honored to be recognized and featured in the latest edition of Elle," said Sofwave's Chief Digital Officer, Lina Omari. "This highly coveted industry award is further validation that Sofwave's breakthrough technology delivers exceptional results to physicians and their patients.

"Elle Magazine's prestigious industry award recognizing 2021's most exciting innovations in skin treatments showcases Sofwave Medical's pioneering advancement in energy-based technology," said Sofwave's Chief Executive Officer Louis Scafuri. "The SUPERB (Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam) is a novel, industry-leading technology offering practitioners a non-invasive treatment for high demand lifting treatments of face and neck. We will continue to develop innovative products that advance the medical aesthetics industry and meet the needs of our customers and the needs of their patients."

About
Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction and lifting using proprietary breakthrough technology. Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles, lifting the eyebrow, and lifting lax submental tissue (beneath the chin) and neck tissue providing physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224110/Sofwave_Logo.jpg

Related Links
https://www.sofwave.com

Sofwave_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA05211&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sofwave-awarded-elle-magazines-2021-future-of-beauty-awards-301443079.html

SOURCE Sofwave

