Viasat Named 2021 Global Satellite Business of the Year by Euroconsult

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PARIS, Dec. 13, 2021

PARIS, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, proudly announced it was the 2021 Global Satellite Business of the Year Award recipient at this year's World Satellite Business Week Summit.

Euroconsult, a leading global space and satellite consulting and market intelligence firm, hosts the World Satellite Business Week Summit in Paris annually, which brings together executives from across the global space, satellite and communications sectors. The Global Satellite Business of the Year Award recognizes the operator that achieved the best performance in terms of strategic initiatives as well as revenue growth, margins and commercial development during the past year.

"We are honored to be named the 2021 Global Satellite Business of the Year by Euroconsult," said Rick Baldridge, president and CEO, Viasat. "This is a testament to the hard work of our team and our ongoing commitment to transform how people and businesses connect around the world using space-based connectivity. This is an exciting time for our industry, and we're proud to be recognized as a forward-thinking innovator helping to shape the future of the global space sector with an economically powerful and environmentally safe approach – thank you Euroconsult."

"The World Satellite Business Week Awards seek to recognize those organizations, products and people who bring excellence to the forefront of the connectivity, space and satellite communications sectors," said Pacôme Révillon, CEO, Euroconsult. "Viasat has once again demonstrated extraordinary accomplishments and momentum in the space and satellite communications markets. Today we celebrate their positive contributions, which have greatly impacted the growth of our world's digital society."

The Global Satellite Business of the Year Award is a performance-based honor. Shortlisted candidates were assessed by a panel of industry experts based on rigorous qualitative (innovation, strategic decisions, impact) and quantitative (financial and commercial indicators) criteria.

For more information about the World Satellite Business Week Summit or Awards program, please visit the event site here. More information on Viasat can be found on the Company's website.

About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viasat-named-2021-global-satellite-business-of-the-year-by-euroconsult-301442822.html

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA04742&Transmission_Id=202112130900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA04742&DateId=20211213
