Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

CIT donates 1.5 million meals to Feeding America® this holiday season

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Annual hunger-relief campaign exceeded goal by 50%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced the results of its fourth annual One Million Meals1 campaign to fight hunger in partnership with Feeding America®. CIT customers, employees, social media fans and others joined in to support the donation of 1.5 million meals to people in need and helped CIT exceed its original campaign goal by 50%.

CIT_Feeding_America_Logo.jpg

"We're grateful to everyone who joined our One Million Meals campaign and helped us provide 1.5 million meals to people in need this holiday season," said CIT Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Gina Proia. "With the support of our stakeholders each year, we've donated 6.5 million meals to Feeding America® since 2018, making a significant impact in our communities and in the fight against hunger."

Stakeholders drove support for One Million Meals through a variety of actions that CIT recognized with donations to Feeding America®. Individuals engaged with campaign-related content on CIT's Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages, and customers opened new accounts or services with CIT Bank and OneWest Bank, or financed equipment through CIT's digital Small Business Solutions platform. Additionally, CIT employees participated in a companywide, virtual baking competition and supported local food banks with donations and volunteering.

"More than 38 million people – including 12 million children – are facing food insecurity," said Lauren Biedron, vice president of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "CIT's contributions are helping provide nourishment for people facing hunger this holiday season and we are grateful for their continued support to communities across the country."

About CIT
CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

About Feeding America®
Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

1$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. CIT committed to donate up to 1.5 million meals.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Lexa Tutela
212-461-5305
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY04113&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cit-donates-1-5-million-meals-to-feeding-america-this-holiday-season-301442484.html

SOURCE CIT Group Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY04113&Transmission_Id=202112130900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY04113&DateId=20211213
