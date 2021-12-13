Logo
Cohen & Steers Named a "Best Place to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS), announced today that it has been recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the "Best Places to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments, a global news source of money management. P&I's 10th annual recognition program seeks to identify the top employers in the money management industry.

Robert Steers, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"This award is a gratifying recognition of the strong culture here at Cohen & Steers. We pride ourselves on creating an inclusive environment where innovation, teamwork and excellence are recognized and rewarded. These values are the reason we have been able to deliver outstanding investment performance for our clients for over 35 years."

P&I's survey, conducted in partnership with Best Companies Group, consisted of a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, counting for 25% of the total score. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure their experience across factors such as leadership, culture, role satisfaction, training, compensation and benefits, contributing 75% of the total score. The combined scores determined the top companies.

To be named to Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work list, all firms met Best Companies' high threshold for inclusion and were evaluated against others of similar size. To participate, companies had to have at least 20 employees in the U.S., at least $100 million of discretionary assets under management or advisement, and be in business for at least one year.

To read Pensions & Investments' Best Place to Work profile on Cohen & Steers, please click here.

For a complete list of the 2021 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, please visit P&I's website.

To learn more about Cohen & Steers' values and culture, please visit www.cohenandsteers.com

About Pensions & Investments. Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 49-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

SOURCE: Cohen & Steers
Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com
Symbols: NYSE: CNS

favicon.png?sn=NY05152&sd=2021-12-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-named-a-best-place-to-work-in-money-management-by-pensions--investments-301443090.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY05152&Transmission_Id=202112130900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY05152&DateId=20211213
