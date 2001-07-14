Redbox Expands Syndication Footprint for Its Branded Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) Streaming Channels to LG Channels Customers

Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX), a leading entertainment company, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with LG Electronics to include its branded Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) channels as part of LG Channels, which is available on 2016-2021 LG Smart TVs including their critically-acclaimed LG OLED Smart TVs.

Redbox Free Movies is live now on LG Channels. It will be joined by Redbox War and Westerns offering the best wars and classic battles streaming anytime; Redbox Holiday serves up yuletide movies the whole family will enjoy, Redbox Rewind offers movies from the 70s, 80s, and 90s and finally, Redbox Romance will deliver classic rom coms and romantic dramas. The company continues to rapidly scale its streaming business and has expanded its Redbox branded FAST channels, which are offered both in the Redbox streaming app and to select syndication partners.

LG Channels is LG's free streaming service, providing users with a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, kids, and more. Easily discover your favorite programs by browsing the guide or launching the LG Channels application, both available on 2016 TVs and newer and in 14 countries and growing.

“Redbox is known for being a destination for movies, and these FAST channels will bring a wide range of great movies and TV for viewers via LG Channels,” said Chris Yates, General Manager of Redbox on Demand. “From westerns to holiday favorites to nostalgia, LG’s customers will soon have even more ways to interact with the Redbox brand alongside our streaming app.”

Redbox will begin streaming the following via the LG Channels platform:

Redbox Free Movies – Movie lovers can watch the most popular movies streaming 24 hours a day – completely free. Now streaming is the Academy Award-nominated City of Angels starring Nicolas Cage and Meg Ryan, The Postman starring Kevin Costner, and First Kill starring Hayden Christensen and Bruce Willis

Redbox Rewind – Watch favorite movies from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Films streaming in December include Forever Young starring Mel Gibson, JFK starring Kevin Costner, and The Muppets Take Manhattan

Redbox War and Westerns – Dusty duels and honor among thieves meets battles from the wars throughout history in this action-packed channel. Movies streaming now include The Duel starring Woody Harrelson and Liam Hemsworth, In the Line of Fire starring Academy Award winner Clint Eastwood, and The Homesman starring Academy Award Winner Tommy Lee Jones and Academy Award Winner Hilary Swank

Redbox Holiday –Enjoy the yuletide – anytime with holiday romantic comedies. Movies streaming this month include A Very Country Christmas, Snowbound for Christmas, Borrowed Hearts, A Very Corgi Christmas, and A Puppy for Christmas

Redbox Romance – Love is in the air! Viewers will be able to enjoy movies that warm the heart and soul anytime they want. Coming in January titles include The Seat Filler starring Kelly Rowland, Duane Martin, and Mel B., Reality of Love starring Bradley Cooper, Jason Priestley and Emma Caulfield, and Broken English starring Parker Posey, Drea de Matteo, and Melvil Poupaud

About Redbox

Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX) is a leading entertainment company that gives consumers access to a large variety of content across digital and physical media. The company operates a rapidly growing digital streaming service that provides both ad supported (AVOD) and paid movies from Hollywood studios and hundreds of content partners, as well as over 128 channels of free ad supported streaming television (FAST). The Redbox app is available on major entertainment platforms that include Roku devices, connected TVs, gaming platforms, the web as well iOS and Android devices. Redbox also operates its popular kiosks across the US at thousands of retail locations – giving consumers affordable access to the latest in entertainment. The company produces, acquires, and distributes movies through its Redbox Entertainment™ label, providing rights to talent-led films that are distributed across Redbox’s digital and physical services as well as through third-party digital services. Headquartered just outside of Chicago, Redbox has offices in Los Angeles and Seattle. For more information, visit www.redbox.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The “Life’s Good” marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people’s happiness by exceeding expectations today and to-morrow. www.LG.com.

