Ditch the Last-Minute Gift Cards This Year: Groupon's First-Ever 'Groupon Day' on December 17 Offers One-of-a-Kind Local Experiences, Including a Private Cooking Class with Martha Stewart

Today, experiences marketplace Groupon unveiled plans for the first-ever Groupon Day, happening on December 17th. On this day, Groupon will feature thousands of in-stock local experiences that don’t require shipping and will connect family and friends through new memory-making experiences they can cherish forever. With supply chain shortages and shipping woes dominating the holiday headlines, Groupon Day is a celebration of connection that will surprise and delight consumers. From incredible savings across a huge number of unique local experiences to exclusive celebrity-led classes and experiences to hourly social media giveaways, Groupon Day will offer something for everyone.

Exclusive experiences include private cooking lessons with Martha Stewart, a beauty tutorial and session with celebrity makeup artist, Makeup by Ariel, a tattoo session with famed artist Chris Garver and more.

According to the results of a new Groupon survey, people crave the type of connection that local experiences can deliver, including two-thirds of Gen Z and Millennial respondents. What’s more, with heightened concerns about whether or not a gift will arrive on time–– the majority of those surveyed said that they’re looking to both give and receive experiences this season. After all, no one has ever said “ugh, another helicopter+ride.” In fact, 64% of survey participants said they remember gifts involving experiences more than physical goods. This holiday season vacation+packages, tickets+to+a+live+event, spa+packages, amusement+or+theme+park+tickets and cooking+classes are the top five requested gift experiences.

“Now, more than ever people are craving connection with each other and local experiences are one of the best ways to build deep, lasting bonds with your family and friends,” said Groupon’s Chief Marketing Officer Jill Balis. “In addition, this has been one of the more challenging holiday shopping seasons, and we’re excited to launch the first-ever Groupon Day to help ease some of the burden and stress––all while helping people find unique and thoughtful gifts that will keep on giving in the form of memories.”

How You Can Celebrate Groupon Day

Groupon Day is the company’s biggest promotional event of the holiday season. From Beauty+%26amp%3B+Wellness treatments such as facials and couples massages to Things+to+Do activities like skydiving and race-car driving to Food+%26amp%3B+Drink such as winery tours and pizza-making classes, there is no shortage of local experiences to give to everyone on your list this holiday season.

In addition to offering thousands of great values, Groupon is giving shoppers a chance to win exclusive experiences with some of their favorite celebrities, including:

Ditch cooking tutorials and instead participate in a sixty-minute private cooking class with Martha Stewart as she showcases her favorite dishes for two lucky winners.

Become the ultimate beauty expert by participating in a private beauty tutorial and session with celebrity makeup artist, Ariel. Known by his Instagram handle @makeupbyariel, Ariel has worked with celebrities spanning the worlds of entertainment and fashion. Now two lucky Groupon shoppers will win a three-hour beauty tutorial and session taught by Ariel in a private suite at the Pendry Hotel West Hollywood, and have lunch with Ariel at one of LAs most exclusive restaurants.

Get inked with famed tattoo artist Chris Garver. Best known for his Japanese and black and gray designs, Chris will be giving one lucky winner a private tattoo session at his 5 Points Tattoo shop. The experience will start off with lunch with Chris in New York City at one of his favorite restaurants. The winner can bring one guest along on the experience.

Groupon is also partnering with some of the company’s top merchants to bring shoppers once-in-a-lifetime experiences to buy on Groupon Day.

To spread even more joy, Groupon will give away Groupon Bucks throughout the day via the company’s Instagram account. Consumers can enter to win $500 in Groupon Bucks every hour between 10:00 a.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. ET. Follow the Groupon Instagram account to learn how to enter for a chance to win $500 in Groupon Bucks every hour on Groupon Day.

For more information on Groupon Day, and to find out how to enter for a chance to win one of the exclusive celebrity experiences, shoppers can visit gr.pn%2FGrouponDay or download the Groupon app.

