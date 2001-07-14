BRP Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of $350 Million Term Loan B Add-on

BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP) today announced that its subsidiary Baldwin Risk Partners, LLC (“BRP LLC”) priced a loan syndication for a new $350 million senior secured first lien incremental term loan facility (the “New Term Loan B”), which represents an increase in the aggregate principal amount of its existing senior secured first lien term loan facility maturing in 2027 from $500 million to $850 million.

The New Term Loan B will bear interest at LIBOR plus 350 basis points (“bps”) and is subject to a LIBOR floor of 50 bps.

“We continuously assess our cost of capital and capital strategy to set the Company up for success in executing against its strong partnership pipeline,” said Brad Hale, Chief Financial Officer of BRP Group. “We believe that this additional debt reflects the strong continued momentum in the business and our increased scale and capabilities since our initial Term Loan execution last October.”

BRP LLC intends to use the net proceeds of the New Term Loan B to repay certain revolving credit loans under the Credit Agreement and for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and investments permitted under the Credit Agreement.

BRP LLC expects the New Term Loan B to close on or about December 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The commitments in respect of the New Term Loan B and the terms and conditions thereof remain subject to the finalization and execution of definitive documentation.

