ExxonMobil and Scepter, Inc. to Deploy Satellite Technology for Real-Time Methane Emissions Detection

ExxonMobil and Scepter%2C+Inc. have agreed to work together to deploy advanced satellite technology and proprietary data processing platforms to detect methane emissions at a global scale. The agreement has the potential to redefine methane detection and mitigation efforts and could contribute to broader satellite-based emission reduction efforts across a dozen industries, including energy, agriculture, manufacturing and transportation.

“This collaboration will enable multiple industries to identify the sources of methane emissions around the world in real-time, so that leak repairs or mitigation solutions can be deployed rapidly,” said Bart Cahir, senior vice president of unconventional at ExxonMobil. “This is another example of how ExxonMobil is investing in technology with leading innovators to align with the Global Methane Pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030, compared to 2020 levels.”

In the first phase of the project, the companies will design and optimize the plan for satellite placement and coverage, initially focused on capturing methane emissions data from ExxonMobil operations in the Permian Basin. Scepter will deploy satellites in 2023 and increase coverage to more than 24 satellites over three years, forming a large constellation network capable of monitoring operations around the world.

Scepter’s satellite detection technology has shown the ability to accurately collect data on methane, while also identifying sources of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, and other greenhouse gases.

ExxonMobil and Scepter are also pioneering a proprietary data fusion system that reconciles information collected from multiple detection methods, including ground-based, stationary and mobile monitoring devices. By consolidating the data, scientists could unlock valuable insights and opportunities to further quantify and validate programs that reduce methane emissions.

"We’re excited to work with ExxonMobil to develop a system that goes beyond methane detection. Our data fusion platform will be central to a broader capability to detect, quantify, abate and certify," said Philip Father, chief executive officer of Scepter. "This approach is rooted in our mission of providing comprehensive observations on a real-time basis and global scale, therefore meeting various environmental, social and governance reporting needs.”

When combined with ExxonMobil’s data from ground-based sensors and aerial surveys using advanced analytics, Scepter’s data platform allows the company to further establish information regarding its methane emissions performance on an unprecedented scale and quickly identify high-emitting sources. The data processing platform will enable the expansion of third-party+certification and supplement methane emissions-reductions efforts.

ExxonMobil supports the development of satellite surveillance and is conducting field+trials+of+emerging+technologies.The company is also taking part in an industry study with the Collaboratory to Advance Methane Science to expand ongoing initiatives to identify smarter and faster ways to detect and mitigate emissions using satellites.

The company recently announced plans to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets in the U.S. Permian Basin by 2030. These efforts include several key focus areas including continued investments in methane monitoring and detection technologies and eliminating routine flaring in the company’s Permian Basin operations by year-end 2022, in support of the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring initiative.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy+Factor.

About Scepter, Inc.

Scepter has developed, and internationally patented, a ground-breaking approach to monitoring the atmosphere in real-time using an array of terrestrial, airborne and Low Earth Orbit satellite-based sensors to provide actionable information for businesses, consumers, governments and NGOs. These capabilities are not only critical for solving the global pollution and climate change crises, but also provide the platform for an emerging multibillion-dollar commercial atmospheric monitoring industry to meet environmental ESG reporting needs. To learn more, visit ScepterAir.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements of future events in this release, including technological progress, the performance of new functions or systems to detect emissions, or the viability of third party certifications, are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including project plans, timing, and costs; the ability to identify emissions; and the impact of operational and technology efforts could vary depending on the results of future study and research efforts, including the ability to scale projects and technologies on a commercially competitive basis; the effectiveness of cooperative efforts to develop technologies and projects; any changes in plans or objectives upon final project approvals; the ability to execute operational objectives on a timely and successful basis; the ability to obtain and timing of required governmental and other third party consents; the development and pace of supportive market conditions and national, regional and local policies relating to emission reduction technologies; changes in laws and regulations including laws and regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions, carbon costs, and taxes; the outcome of commercial negotiations; the development and enforcement of local, national and international mandates and treaties; unforeseen technical or operational difficulties; changes in supply and demand and other market factors affecting future prices of oil, gas, and petrochemical products; and other factors discussed in this release and under the heading “Factors Affecting Future Results” on the Investors page of ExxonMobil’s website at exxonmobil.com.

