TScan Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

- Posters highlight discovery of TSC-101, manufacturing process and clinical development plan for liquid tumor candidates TSC-101 and TSC-102 -



- Phase 1 clinical trial expected to initiate in the first half of 2021 -

- Company to host virtual KOL event Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m. ET -



WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. ( TCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the presentation of two posters related to its lead liquid tumor candidates TSC-100 and TSC-101. The posters were presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. TSC-100 and TSC-101 are TCR-T cell products directed against the minor histocompatibility antigens HA-1 and HA-2, respectively, which are found only on blood cells. TScan is developing these products to prevent relapse following hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) in myeloid leukemia. The Company plans to file investigational new drug applications (INDs) for both programs before the end of 2021. A copy of each of the posters is available via TScan’s website at http://www.tscan.com/technology/publications/.

As previously announced, the Company’s poster presentations include the following:

Title: Product Characteristics and Multi-Arm Clinical Trial Design for TSC-100 and TSC-101, TRG-T Cells That Target Leukemia Following Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Presenter: Shrikanta Chattopadhyay, M.D., MBBS, TScan Therapeutics

Author: Chattopadhyay et al.

Poster Number: 3863

Session: Cellular Immunotherapies: Clinical

Title: Discovery of TSC-101: A First-in-Class Natural HA-2-specific TCR to Treat Leukemia Following Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Therapy

Presenter: Gavin MacBeath, Ph.D., TScan Therapeutics

Author: Nayar et al.

Poster Number: 1704

Session: Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational

Webcast Details

The Company will host a webcast Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will feature a summary of the ASH posters, including the planned clinical trial design for TSC-100 and TSC-101. Additionally, Yi-Bin Chen, M.D., M.S., Director, Hematopoietic Cell Transplant and Cell Therapy Program, Allan B. Rogers, Jr. and Cara J. Rogers Endowed Chair, Massachusetts General Hospital, Associate Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, will provide details around current standard of care. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events and Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.tscan.com. Registration for the event is available here. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.tscan.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “endeavor,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of such words or other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of TScan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although TScan believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Moreover, except as required by law, neither TScan nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

TScan Therapeutics

Heather Savelle

VP, Investor Relations

857-399-9840

[email protected]

Media Contact:

David Rosen

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Sherri Spear

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

[email protected]