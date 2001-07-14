Logility Recognized as a Leader in 18 Categories in the 2022 RIS Software LeaderBoard

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced the company was included in the top 10 of multiple categories in the 2022 RIS Software LeaderBoard. Logility was recognized for helping retail customers by delivering innovative technology and offering exceptional support as they faced unparalleled challenges the past two years.

Logility was named a leader in several categories, including: 2022 RIS Software LeaderBoard Top 20, 2022 Mid-Size Vendors, 2022 Customer Satisfaction for Broad Suite Vendors, 2022 Apparel Vendor Leaders, Top Vendors for Tier One Retailers, 2022 Customer Satisfaction by Tier One Retailers, 2022 Leaders in Overall Performance by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers, 2022 Leaders in Total Cost of Operations by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers, 2022 Leaders in Technology Innovation by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers, 2022 Leaders in Software Reliability by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers, 2022 Leaders in Ease of Installation & Integration by Tier One & Mid-Size Retailers, and seven other categories.

The rankings are determined through a combination of scores from a customer satisfaction survey of more than 300 retail voters with publicly available information from solution provider websites. The customer satisfaction score is based on retailer reviews of criteria ranging from return on investment to innovation and quality of support or service. The report also includes “Retail Concentration” which is determined by the number of capabilities and solutions focused on the retail industry, and the final factor is based on vendor revenue.

“We are proud to be recognized by our customers and RIS News for driving innovation and smarter business decisions alongside our retail customers,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “This achievement emphasizes our commitment to providing our customers with the outstanding support and service they can count on from us.”

“The RIS Software LeaderBoard is widely recognized as the retail industry’s most comprehensive and recognized rankings of retail software vendors,” said Tim Denman, editorial director at RIS News. “These rankings demonstrate Logility’s value to its retail customers as its solutions help customers make smart business decisions.”

To view the entire list of results, please visit: RISnews.com.

About RIS News

RIS is the essential source of information for retail executives, helping them connect with relevant content, engage with their peers and find best-in-class business solutions and strategies to make smarter IT and business solutions.

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

