Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Conference Call on Tuesday, December 14

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (“OSG”), a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, will be hosting a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 to discuss the press release it issued on Friday, December 10 regarding its decisions to exercise two options to extend the bareboat charter agreements with American Shipping Company ASA (Oslo Stock Exchange: AMSC / OTCQX: ASCJF), and to not exercise options to extend three other bareboat charters.

To access the call, participants should dial (844) 850-0546 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5203 for international callers. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.osg.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on December 14, 2021 by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers and (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering Access Code 4601394.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is a publicly traded company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator of tankers and ATBs in the Jones Act industry. OSG’s 22 active vessel U.S. Flag fleet consists of three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, two conventional ATBs, two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, ten MR tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program. OSG also currently owns and operates one Marshall Islands flagged MR tanker which trades internationally.

OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211213005662r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005662/en/

