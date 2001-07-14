Logo
Belden India Certified as Great Place to Work

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, announced Belden India has earned Great Place to Work® Certification for the third consecutive year.

The honor of Great Place to Work certification is given to companies whose employees display a high degree of trust in their organization’s practices and take pride in its high-performing culture.

“This certification is the result of the concerted, diligent and dedicated efforts of all our associates working together, be it the population from our manufacturing plants in Pune and Kochi or the people in commercial offices located in Bangalore, Mumbai and Gurgaon,” Human Resources Director Himmi Ray said. “Belden India has always been on a growth trajectory and now that we are a 500+ employees strong organization. It motivates us to take even greater strides ahead and continues to raise the bar as an excellent employer.”

Certification from the Great Place to Work® Institute is a global gold standard in workplace culture assessment and recognition, as it is based on a stringent evaluation process including independent audits and a survey of all associates. Each year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries participate in the Great Place to Work assessment to benchmark their performance and develop action plans for improvement.

According to Belden Senior Vice President and Chief HR Officer Dean McKenna, earning certification in a year of pandemic disruption is a result of intentional steps the Belden India team took to increase engagement and productivity of employees. These efforts included regular training sessions, virtual celebrations, and special attention to employee wellbeing and mental health.

“I couldn’t be prouder of how our Belden India team rose to the occasion to continue their legacy as a Great Place to Work over the past year,” McKenna said. “Their concerted effort to thrive and innovate in the face of adversity has seen them emerge even stronger than before. It’s something we’re working to model at Belden throughout the world, and a definite early sign of progress.”

Recently, Belden’s Cekan plant in Denmark was also certified by the Great Place to Work Institute.

About Belden

Belden Inc. delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia. For more information, visit us at www.belden.com; follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Belden, Belden Sending All The Right Signals, and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005088/en/

