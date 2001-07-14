REV Group Companies Expand Electric Ambulance Development and Reach

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) which includes companies that manufacture Horton®, AEV®, Road Rescue®, Wheeled Coach® and Leader® brand ambulances, announces several recent agreements that expand the prospects of alternative fuel-powered ambulances in the U.S. and abroad. The agreements include sales to the nation’s largest private medical transport company, American Medical Response (AMR); Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Qatar’s premier not-for-profit health care provider; and an expansion of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract to provide electric ambulances to federal agencies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005575/en/

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) which includes companies that manufacture Horton®, AEV®, Road Rescue®, Wheeled Coach® and Leader® brand ambulances, announces several recent agreements that expand the prospects of alternative fuel-powered ambulances in the U.S. and abroad. The agreements include sales to the nation’s largest private medical transport company, American Medical Response (AMR); Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Qatar’s premier not-for-profit health care provider; and an expansion of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) contract to provide electric ambulances to federal agencies. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our vision is to deliver specialty vehicles with alternative fuel solutions, including Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), that can help improve the quality of life for our customers and communities,” said Anoop Prakash, President, REV Ambulance Group. “We are committed to lead the industry in this transition to electric ambulances to meet the diverse needs of our customers, by leveraging our partnerships with companies such as ACETECH and Lightning+eMotors.”

AMR Awards Electric Ambulance Order to a REV Group Company

American Medical Response (AMR), the nation’s leading provider of medical transportation, and its parent company, Global Medical Response (GMR), have purchased five state-of-the-art electric ambulances from a REV Ambulance Group company, with an option to purchase 25 more electric ambulances under the arrangement. The first vehicles for AMR are expected to be completed in April 2022 and will be delivered to five communities in California. This purchase represents one of the first Battery Electric ambulance orders from a major EMS provider in the U.S.

Ted Van Horne, Chief Operating Officer of GMR, said the company actively supports sustainable technology, and looks forward to getting these units into operation. “As sustainable technology for the transportation industry expands, we are excited to work with REV Group companies to bring that to our ambulance operations in the U.S.”

A REV Group Company Delivers Electric Ambulance to Hamad Medical Corporation in Qatar

Additionally, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Qatar’s premier not-for-profit health care provider, which operates the national ambulance service, is conducting an operational trial of a state-of-the-art, zero-emissions Battery Electric Type II ambulance. The ambulance was completed at Leader’s facility in South El Monte, California in partnership with ACETECH and Lightning eMotors.

“Hamad Medical Corporation operates one of the most advanced ambulance services in the world. We are excited to bring ground-breaking technologies to their fleet in support of the Qatar 2030 vision for a sustainable society”, said Prakash.

GSA Modifies Contract with a REV Group Company to Include Electric Ambulances

In addition, REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc., announces its contract with the GSA has been amended to include zero-emissions Battery Electric ambulances from Wheeled Coach® and Leader®.

The addition of zero-emissions ambulances to the GSA contract is well-timed, with the recent passing of the federal infrastructure bill that contained significant investments in support of electric vehicles. GSA is the only source for non-tactical vehicles purchased by federal agencies in the United States. Agencies with access to this contract include the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, the Veterans Health Administration, the National Park Service, and the Indian Health Services.

The ambulances for the above agreements are High Roof Ford T350 Transits, powered by Lightning eMotors, with 86kWh of battery capacity that can be charged via Level 2 AC charging or DC fast charging. The high roof and added length of the T350 increases the patient care space.

“We’re thrilled to partner with REV Group, combining their best-in-class ambulances with our best-in-class zero emissions powertrains,” said Tim Reeser, CEO and Co-Founder of Lightning eMotors. “We share REV's vision that electric vehicles which transport our first responders and patients are a vital part of the future of pre-hospital care.”

About REV Group, Inc.

REV+Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

About REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc.

Wheeled+Coach® is a brand of REV Ambulance Group Orlando, Inc., a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. and is a premier manufacturer of Type I, Type II, Type III and Medium-Duty ambulances for municipal and commercial emergency departments. Built to perform under the most demanding conditions, Wheeled Coach ambulances deliver mission-critical durability. Wheeled Coach leads the industry with more firsts than any other ambulance manufacturer, including being the first to conduct IHS Side Impact Criteria Crash and Roll-Over Testing. It manufactures a full line of ambulances at its production facility in Winter Park, Florida. Since 1975, Wheeled Coach has been Trusted by the Toughest™.

About Leader Emergency Vehicles

Leader®, a manufacturer of premium fit and finish Type I, Type II and Type III ambulances, has served the cities and communities in Southern California for over 45 years with 95% of sales come from California public and private departments. Located in South El Monte, California, Leader’s facility is 100,000 sq. ft. over two acres.

About Global Medical Response, Inc.

With more than 38,000 employees, Global Medical Response teams deliver compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services around the world. We provide end-to-end medical transportation as well as fire services, integrated healthcare solutions and disaster response.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Flightningemotors.com.

About ACETECH™

ACETECH™ is a global manufacturer of Vehicle Intelligence for emergency service fleets. Its solutions include cloud-based fleet management software, specialist safety & eco-friendly modules and intelligent electronic control units. ACETECH™ solutions integrate seamlessly with emergency service vehicles, to boost performance, improve safety and revolutionize the fleet’s operation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005575/en/