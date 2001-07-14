Logo
SentinelOne Singularity XDR Wins CRN's 2021 Product of the Year Award for Endpoint

Business Wire
2 minutes ago
SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that the company’s Singularity+XDR+Platform has been recognized as the 2021+Endpoint+Protection+Security+Product+of+the+Year. The award is the output of an industry-wide product survey analyzing technology, revenue, and profit opportunities for partners as well as customer demand across leading vendors.

SentinelOne is differentiated in its ability to innovate at scale and create a hyper-growth global go-to-market. According to CRN, “SentinelOne’s decision to rely on partners for services delivery stands in contrast to rival CrowdStrike, which has a broad portfolio of vendor-delivered assessment, advisory, technical, managed and incident response services.” Today, thousands of technology partners lead with Singularity XDR, bringing SentinelOne into enterprises to replace legacy antivirus and other next-gen products.

“We’ve created a cloud-native XDR platform that rapidly deploys across all major operating systems and cloud infrastructures delivering AI-powered visibility, protection, and autonomous response,” said Nicholas Warner, COO, SentinelOne. “SentinelOne sets itself apart with our technology, innovation, and partner-friendly approach – together these are structural and long-lasting competitive moats.”

SentinelOne’s Vigilance+MDR+service was also awarded a finalist in the 2021 CRN Managed Detection and Response category. The Vigilance MDR offering is another example of a differentiated go-to-market and product strategy that works alongside partners to deliver efficient and effective products and services. Vigilance MDR supercharges SOC analysts with machine speed technology that stays ahead of today’s threat landscape.

To learn how SentinelOne is empowering modern enterprises to take action in real-time with greater visibility of their attack surface and AI-powered automation, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sentinelone.com%2F.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211213005565r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005565/en/

