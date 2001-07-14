Logo
Fastly Names Margaret Arakawa as Chief Marketing Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Fastly%2C+Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), a global edge cloud network provider, today announced Margaret Arakawa as its new Chief Marketing Officer, effective today. Arakawa brings more than 25 years of marketing, business strategy, and security experience to Fastly and will direct the company’s go-to-market strategy with a focus on accelerating enterprise customer growth and building brand awareness for the world’s fastest global edge cloud network and its powerful software portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005248/en/

Arakawa_Margaret.jpg

Margaret Arakawa has been named as Fastly's new Chief Marketing Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Margaret has an impressive track record of driving high-growth and business expansion for public companies,” said Joshua Bixby, CEO of Fastly. “Her expertise in optimizing marketing teams for demand generation and brand building will help propel us to the next level of growth and market relevance, and I’m very excited about the tremendous impact she will have as a key member of our executive team.”

“Fastly has phenomenal product-market fit and an ever-increasing total addressable market,” said Arakawa. “Fastly supports a significant portion of the online experiences we rely on every day, and there is still tremendous growth potential and opportunity ahead. The future of the internet is being built on Fastly’s network, and I look forward to helping the company grow its brand and enterprise customer base.”

Arakawa brings significant experience building brands, growing businesses, and delivering revenue growth. Most recently, she was CMO at Outreach where she tripled lead generation and solidified the SaaS startup’s category leadership in Sales Engagement. Margaret spent almost 20 years at Microsoft leading business strategy, product planning and product marketing and growing the global Windows, Security, and Azure businesses. She also launched the US Microsoft Surface business and grew it from inception to billions in revenue.

Arakawa will report directly to Fastly CEO Joshua Bixby and will focus on generating enterprise demand, expanding total addressable market, and highlighting Fastly’s innovation that empowers customers to develop, deliver, and secure modern distributed applications.

About Fastly

Fastly is upgrading the internet experience to give people and organizations more control, faster content, and more dynamic applications. By combining the world’s fastest global edge cloud network with powerful software, Fastly helps customers develop, deliver, and secure modern distributed applications and compelling digital experiences. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub. For more information on our mission and products, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fastly.com%2F.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding our ability to continue to grow our brand and enterprise customer base, our ability to advance to the next level of growth and market relevance, the impact of our executive team on our growth and success, and the continued increase of our total addressable market. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Fastly’s website and are available from Fastly without charge.

Source: Fastly, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211213005248r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005248/en/

