Voya Investment Management Named to Pensions & Investments Magazine's "2021 Best Places to Work in Money Management" List for the Seventh Consecutive Year

Voya Investment Management (Voya IM), the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it was named to Pensions & Investments magazine's "2021 Best Places to Work in Money Management" list. Ranked sixth in the category of firms with between 500 and 999 employees, this is the seventh consecutive year Voya IM has been named to the list.

"Working in asset management is demanding, but we have shown, by making this list, that you can have a business that rewards hard work while at the same time create a culture that is supportive, innovative and embraces personal growth and success,” said Christine Hurtsellers, chief executive officer, Voya IM. “The last 18 months have really shown that, despite the continued challenges of the pandemic, Voya is a place where people enjoy working.”

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

“We take participating in the survey very seriously,” said Michael Pratt, head of Human Resources, Voya IM. “While we like to hear what we are doing right, equally important are the comments about what we can do better.”

Among the unique benefits the firm offers are 40 hours of paid annual volunteer time with the charitable organizations of their choice. Voya also provides employees with a Diversity Celebration Day, which provides employees with the flexibility to spend paid time away from work, at their discretion, on a day they choose to celebrate.

“Now in its 10th year, P&I’s Best Places to Work in Money Management spotlights the unique ways that employers build healthy and thriving work cultures,’’ said Executive Editor Julie Tatge. “This year was no different. The 100 firms profiled in our Dec. 13 issue grappled with myriad challenges posed by the pandemic and met them, helping ensure that their employees felt supported and able to do their best work.’’

Earlier this year, Voya earned inclusion in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which is awarded to companies around the world that demonstrate their commitment to equality and advancing women in the workplace. Voya has been included in the Bloomberg GEI for six consecutive years – every year since the GEI was established. Also in 2021, Voya was recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the eighth consecutive year and also earned recognition as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the fourth consecutive year.⃰

