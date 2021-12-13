New Insurer VYRD Established to Address the Protection Gap and Coverage Challenges Faced by Florida Homeowners

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

New Insurer VYRD Established to Address the Protection Gap and Coverage Challenges Faced by Florida Homeowners

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VYRD, a new insurance company serving homeowners in Florida, has today launched as a joint venture between SiriusPoint Ltd. ("SiriusPoint" | NYSE: SPNT), a specialty insurer and reinsurer; and insurtech company bolt. VYRD will use cutting-edge technology to bring more choice and innovative solutions to customers in Florida, where demand for homeowners' insurance capacity outpaces supply.

VYRD_Logo.jpg

Florida residents have faced rising prices resulting from the cost of hurricanes and other weather-related loss activity, worsened by the increased cost of litigation in the Sunshine State. These challenges create an opportunity for a new, technology-enabled property insurance company to alleviate the pressure on existing insurers and offer the market comprehensive coverage at competitive rates. VYRD will initially distribute these innovative new products through the independent agency network and affiliated partners.

VYRD is the first Florida-domiciled Property and Casualty insurer licensed in the state in 3 years.Led by CEO David Howard, VYRD's leadership team brings more than 75 years of combined experience insuring homes in Florida and the Gulf Coast.

SiriusPoint has extensive experience in Florida, and has been reinsuring the Florida homeowners market since 1980. Among the ~150 carriers bolt serves as a key technology partner for, 19 are Florida homeowners insurers, another 13 offer condo coverage in Florida, and 12 offer Florida auto. VYRD is partnering with more than a dozen companies based in Florida or with deep roots in the Sunshine State to provide services including actuarial rate development, underwriting, policy and claims administration and inspections.

David Howard commented, "As a 35-year resident of Florida, I understand the challenges facing homeowners and agents and look forward to creating a new carrier that provides solutions for both as we experience some of the best and worst weather that Mother Nature has to offer. VYRD aims to combine deep expertise, financial strength and the latest technology to meet the unique needs of Florida homeowners."

"The timely launch of VYRD offers the homeowners of Florida much needed choice when protecting their homes," said Sid Sankaran, CEO of SiriusPoint. "In partnership with bolt, we are responding to market needs and building on our commitment to investing in technology-enabled businesses that are game-changers in the insurance market."

favicon.png?sn=CL05294&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-insurer-vyrd-established-to-address-the-protection-gap-and-coverage-challenges-faced-by-florida-homeowners-301443139.html

SOURCE VYRD

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL05294&Transmission_Id=202112130948PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL05294&DateId=20211213
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment