Sally Beauty Is Saving Shoppers Time And Money This Holiday Season Through DoorDash Partnership

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

New partnership offers free 2-hour delivery through December 31st

PR Newswire

DENTON, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021

DENTON, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty today announced a partnership with DoorDash to offer products from more than 1,100 stores across the U.S.Sally Beauty is taking the stress out of holiday shopping by offering free 2-hour delivery on all SallyBeauty.com orders for the entire month of December. This initiative is powered exclusively through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform.

Sally_Beauty_Logo.jpg

With daunting shipping delays and strict carrier cut-offs as the holiday season is in full swing, this game-changing move couldn't come at a better time. The new service from Sally Beauty provides consumers with a more convenient and accessible shopping experience. Whether shoppers are looking for last-minute gifts, or the perfect nail and hair color to express themselves confidently, they can do it with ease and speed with free, 2-hour delivery throughout the month of December on orders placed before 4:00 PM.

"We expect the holiday season will be busier than ever as things continue to open up. In-person celebrations and gifting are expected to increase versus the previous year. This is an extremely busy time for consumers, so we thought this was a great way to make the celebratory season less stressful," said John Goss, Senior Vice President and President of Sally Beauty. "We are listening to our consumers and responding with speed to ensure their shopping needs are met when it matters most."

"Consumers are increasingly seeking convenience and ease when it comes to getting the products they desire delivered, from everyday essentials to beauty supplies," said Shanna Prevé, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at DoorDash. "We are excited to partner with Sally Beauty to offer same-day delivery of their wide selection of hair color, hair care, nail, and beauty supplies to consumers' doorsteps, just in time for the holidays."

To place a delivery order where available, shoppers can simply visit SallyBeauty.com and select same-day delivery at checkout. Once the order is placed, a Dasher will collect their order from the nearest Sally Beauty store for delivery later that day when the order is placed by 4:00 PM. Free delivery is available throughout the month of December 2021 and there is no minimum spend required to receive the same-day delivery option.

This new move is the latest addition to Sally Beauty's ongoing transformation as a consumer demand-driven, omni-channel retailer. In addition to 2-hour same-day delivery, the retailer also offers Buy Online Pickup In-Store to make shopping easy and accessible, no matter the consumer's need.

To shop the latest beauty must-haves for the holiday season and utilize free same-day 2-hour delivery, visit SallyBeauty.com.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L'Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

About DoorDash
DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 7,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

DoorDash_logo_2_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA04367&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sally-beauty-is-saving-shoppers-time-and-money-this-holiday-season-through-doordash-partnership-301442597.html

SOURCE Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA04367&Transmission_Id=202112130907PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA04367&DateId=20211213
