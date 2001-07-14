Givex Rings Opening Bell at Toronto Stock Exchange

Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. (TSX: GIVX), a leading fintech company with a 20-year record of sustainable and profitable growth, was honoured to ring the opening bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today to celebrate its public listing on the TSX under the symbol “GIVX”.

Givex Chairman and CEO Don Gray rang the bell, alongside some of the Givex board and leadership team members, including:

Debra Demeza, EVP, Human Resources

Brittain Brown, President

Graham Campbell, Chief Operating Officer

Michael Carr, Independent Director

Mo Chaar, Chief Commercial Officer

Robert Munro, Independent Director, and

Jim Woodside, Chief Financial Officer

"This is an important day for our company, team and shareholders," said Givex CEO Don Gray. "Listing on the TSX marks the start of an exciting new era in Givex's history, as it allows the company to accelerate growth with strategic acquisitions, while maintaining earnings through our established sales and marketing channels,” he added.

A video of the ceremony is available on the TMX Group YouTube channel.

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX) is a fintech company with a 20-year track record of sustainable, profitable growth that developed and commercialized a cloud-based, omnichannel technology platform seamlessly integrating gift and loyalty programs, point-of-sale systems and flexible payment services, to enterprise-level retail and hospitality merchants across the globe. With clients including some of the world's largest brands, Givex's platform is currently deployed in approximately 96,000 client locations across 70 countries.

Visit givex.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005028/en/