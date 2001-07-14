Logo
Weave Named One of the Best Companies to Work For By Utah Business Magazine

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, has been named Best Company to Work For by Utah Business Magazine for the third consecutive year. Companies selected for this recognition were evaluated through an in-depth and anonymous employee survey designed to measure a company’s culture, leadership and benefits.

“More than anything, this award is proof that Weave is a special place to work, and our team is central to that,” said Roy Banks, Weave’s CEO. “I feel lucky that every day I get to work with the incredible people here at Weave, they are vital to the success of our business.”

Weave has worked hard to foster its people-first culture by creating ways to celebrate our employees, providing competitive perks and benefits and updating our company values to propel us through our next stage of life as a publicly-traded company. Among many benefits provided to Weave employees is unlimited paid time off and a 12-week paid parental leave program that includes a $2,400 stipend for purchasing diapers, home cleanings, or any necessities to support working parents.

With over 900 employees and a brand-new six-story headquarters in Lehi, Weave is focused on a continued upward growth trajectory that involves hiring across the U.S. and internationally, having recently expanded its recruiting base to India. If you’re interested in a career with Weave you can check out our open opportunities as well as get to know our culture and benefits a little better by visiting our+Careers+page.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211213005120r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005120/en/

