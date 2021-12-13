Logo
ZENARATE AND GENPACT TO LEAD 'DEVELOP TOP-PERFORMING AGENTS THROUGH AI CONVERSATION SIMULATION' WORKSHOP AT CUSTOMER CONTACT WEEK IN LAS VEGAS

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Genpact will share how Zenarate's AI Coach is transforming its call center performance

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, Dec. 13, 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif. and DENVER, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenarate (https://www.zenarate.com/), the world's leading conversation simulation solution, and Genpact will co-lead a workshop, "Develop Top Performing Agents Through AI Conversation Simulation," tomorrow, December 14, at the Customer Contact Week (CCW) conference in Las Vegas. The session, set for 1:30 p.m. PT, will highlight how Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, is using Zenarate AI Coach to create confident top-performing agents delivering industry-leading KPIs.

Zenarate__Logo.jpg

For more information, please visit: https://www.customercontactweekdigital.com/events

Customer Contact Week is the world's largest customer contact event series, taking place in Las Vegas, NV (December 13-16, 2021). It features cutting-edge content from an unmatched collection of the top executives and business leaders in the customer contact and CX profession. CCW was established in 1999 to provide call center leaders an opportunity to discuss best practices for customer service centers.

Workshop Details:

Presenters:

Brian Tuite, CEO & Co-Founder, Zenarate
Holly Gagnard, VP - Customer Success, Zenarate
Max Feil, Global Head of Customer Service & Contact Center, Genpact
Raj Subramanian, Vice President - Digital and Analytics

The workshop will focus on the power of AI Conversation Simulation, and how Genpact's AI Coach is empowering its agents to master high-impact call and chat scenarios with live customers by deploying client best and required practices. The session will highlight how AI Coach accelerates agent speed-to-proficiency, closes 2x-to-3x performance gaps, and eliminates compliance anxiety. Workshop attendees will learn how AI conversation simulation creates confident top-performing new hires before their first call and closes tenured agent skill gaps. The workshop will include a live demo immersing both agents and audience members in conversation simulation and real-time coaching. The session will demonstrate how Zenarate's AI Coach requires no personal or account information and no IT integration for pilot or enterprise deployment.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here.

About Zenarate

Zenarate's AI Coach helps leading brands develop top-performing customer-facing teams through AI conversation simulation. Zenarate's AI Coach is used worldwide every day in over a dozen countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Philippines, India, and Europe and supports twelve languages. Zenarate Customers include 7 of the top 10 U.S. financial institutions, 2 of the top 5 BPOs, and leading companies in the healthcare, technology, and services industries. For more information, visit www.zenarate.com.

Media Contact:
Terri Douglas
Catapult PR
303-808-6820
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA04452&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenarate-and-genpact-to-lead-develop-top-performing-agents-through-ai-conversation-simulation-workshop-at-customer-contact-week-in-las-vegas-301442856.html

SOURCE Zenarate

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA04452&Transmission_Id=202112131002PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA04452&DateId=20211213
