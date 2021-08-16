ORTHO REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES U.S. IND CLINICAL HOLD LIFTED BY THE FDA & CLEARANCE TO PROCEED WITH U.S. CLINICAL TRIAL.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ORTHO REGENERATIVE TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES U.S. IND CLINICAL HOLD LIFTED BY THE FDA & CLEARANCE TO PROCEED WITH U.S. CLINICAL TRIAL.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2021

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (CSE: ORTH) (OTCQB: ORTIF) ("Ortho" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage orthobiologics company focused on the development of novel soft tissue repair regenerative technologies, announced today that the clinical hold on its U.S. Investigational New Drug ("IND") application has been lifted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and that the Company is cleared to proceed with its Phase I/II U.S clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ORTHO-R as an adjunct treatment to standard of care surgery in rotator cuff tear repair. By lifting the clinical hold, the FDA confirms that Ortho has satisfactorily addressed all issues related to the August 16, 2021, clinical hold letter.

"We are delighted to have reached this critical regulatory milestone, and we are grateful for the FDA's productive guidance and collaboration" said Claude LeDuc, President and CEO of Ortho. "Achieving this green-light to begin our clinical study is the result of committed efforts from the ORTHO team, which includes Polytechnique Montreal's Biomaterial and Cartilage Laboratory scientific team, MCRA's regulatory and clinical team, and our manufacturing and analytical partners."

"We can now proceed with our Phase I/II U.S. clinical trial", said Claude LeDuc. "There is a clear and significant unmet medical need to improve the success rate of orthopedic and sports medicine soft-tissue surgeries. ORTHO-R is a unique FDA-designated Drug/Biologic Combination Product, offered as a tissue-regeneration novel solution for soft tissue repair. The physicochemical configuration of the drug interacts with Platelet-Rich Plasma's (PRP) biological elements, including expressed growth factors. In preclinical studies, it results in enhanced and sustained biological activity that has shown faster and better tissue repair."

The Phase I/II clinical trial will enroll 78 patients at ten clinical sites throughout the U.S. Ortho will now advance to Institutional Review Board (IRB) filings for each selected clinical site to enable patient enrollment. The ORTHO-R Phase I/II study is a prospective, randomized, controlled, and blinded clinical trial.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

Ortho is a clinical stage orthobiologics company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to dramatically improve the success rate of orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Our proprietary RESTORE technology platform is a proprietary muco-adhesive Chitosan-based biopolymer matrix, specifically designed to deliver biologics such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) or Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC), to augment and guide the regeneration of new tissue in various musculoskeletal conditions. ORTHO-R, our lead Chitosan-PRP hybrid drug/biologic implant combination product, is formulated and designed to increase the healing rates of occupational and sports related injuries to tendons, meniscus and ligaments. Other formulations are being developed for cartilage repair, bone void filling and osteoarthritis treatment. The proprietary Chitosan-PRP combination ORTHO-R implant can be directly applied into the site of injury by a surgeon during a routine operative procedure without significantly extending the time of the surgery and without further intervention. Considering the significant potential of our technology platform, Ortho continues to assess new therapeutic target uses outside of the soft tissue repair field. Further information about Ortho is available on the Company's website at www.orthorti.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's expectations for future events. Such expectations are based on certain assumptions that are founded on currently available information. If these assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, amongst others, uncertainty as to the final result and other risks. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by security laws.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

favicon.png?sn=MO05327&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ortho-regenerative-technologies-announces-us-ind-clinical-hold-lifted-by-the-fda--clearance-to-proceed-with-us-clinical-trial-301443190.html

SOURCE Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO05327&Transmission_Id=202112131034PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO05327&DateId=20211213
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment