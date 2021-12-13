Logo
Bold Ventures Announces Extension of Non-Brokered FT Shares Private Placement

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes to announce that further to the Company's Press Release dated November 30, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the extension of the closing of the remainder of its non-brokered private placement offering until December 31, 2021. The offering consists of up to 2,690,000 common shares to be issued as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "FT Share") at a price of $0.125 per FT Share for total proceeds of up to $336,250 (the "Offering"). A first tranche of 810,000 FT Shares for $101,250 closed on November 29, 2021.

Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act ("Qualifying Expenditures"). Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2021, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of FT Shares.

The Offering will remain open until the earlier of December 31, 2021 or until fully subscribed. The securities issued will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees to qualified finders in consideration for their assistance with the Offering. The finder's fees may be payable in cash and or securities of Bold at the discretion of the Company and in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Please visit the Bold website at www.boldventuresinc.com and see our recent news and project information.

For additional information contact 416-864-1456 or email: [email protected].

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Gold and Base Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located within active gold camps of Northern Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit www.boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at [email protected].

"David B Graham"
David Graham
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Bold Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677150/Bold-Ventures-Announces-Extension-of-Non-Brokered-FT-Shares-Private-Placement

img.ashx?id=677150

