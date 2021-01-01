Adobe Introduces Creative Cloud Express

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today launched Creative+Cloud+Express, a unified task-based, web and mobile product that makes it easy to create and share beautiful rich multimedia content – from social media posts and stories to invitations to marketing materials like logos, flyers and banners. Creative Cloud Express enables drag-and-drop content creation, empowering every user to express their creativity with just a few clicks. Coming from the undisputed leader in creativity, Creative Cloud Express offers thousands of high-quality templates, 20,000 premium Adobe fonts and 175 million licensed Adobe Stock images. Creative Cloud Express leverages Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s powerful AI/ML framework and the cutting-edge technology behind Adobe’s flagship applications like Photoshop, Premiere and Acrobat.

Empowering people to create and communicate has always been core to Adobe’s mission of changing the world through digital experiences. Creative Cloud Express makes it possible for everyone, independent of skill level, to make something great.

From students to social media influencers to small business owners – everyone is a creator. Whether they’re making a school presentation, sharing experiences with friends on social media, growing a business or building a brand, people want to express their ideas. As a growing number of individuals and businesses look to monetize their content, goods and services online, they are looking for easy-to-use, template-driven tools to promote their products and themselves.

While the web has been an incredible medium for consuming and sharing content, it’s rapidly becoming a powerful platform for content creation and collaboration. The web provides a ubiquitous platform to make creativity more accessible to all creators. With advances in artificial intelligence, cloud and web technology, we’re entering an exciting new chapter for creativity on the web.

For all Creative Cloud subscribers who already use the company’s flagship applications, Creative Cloud Express adds significant value to the ideation process from creating mock-ups to ensuring brand consistency to publishing content on social media.

“Everyone has a story to tell and it’s our mission to empower everyone to express their ideas,” said Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president, Creative Cloud, Adobe. “In this unique time, where millions of people are building a personal and professional brand, we’re excited to launch Creative Cloud Express as a simple, template-based tool that unifies the creation, collaboration and sharing process so anyone can create with ease.”

“With Creative Cloud and Creative Cloud Express, we are meeting the demands of all creators and catalyzing the creator economy,” said David Wadhwani, chief business officer and executive vice president, Adobe. “Creative Cloud Express is the start of a brand-new journey to introduce first-time creators to Adobe creative tools while adding significant value to our current Creative Cloud subscribers.”

Key Features

Simple drag-and-drop functions to quickly customize thousands of beautiful templates.

20,000 premium Adobe fonts and 175 million royalty-free licensed Adobe Stock images.

Advanced search and discover capabilities, powered by the Adobe Stock Marketplace.

“Quick Actions” powered by Adobe Sensei to remove background features from photos, trim and merge videos, turn videos into GIFs and convert/export PDFs in a few clicks.

Shared Templates and Shared Brands to ensure brand consistency across teams.

Seamlessly manage social media publishing workflows with ContentCal features, once integrated with Adobe.

Integration with Creative Cloud Libraries.

Pricing and Availability

Creative Cloud Express is free to start and available immediately to everyone.

Creative Cloud Express is available on the web at adobe.com%2Fexpress and as a free app from the Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Creative Cloud Express is included with Creative Cloud All Apps and flagship single-app plans over $20 and is free for K-12.

The Creative Cloud Express premium plan with additional features is available for $9.99 per month.

Creative Cloud Express for Enterprise and Teams is coming in 2022.

Additional plan information is available here.

