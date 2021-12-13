Pacton Increases 2022 Drill Program at Red Lake, Ontario

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Pacton Increases 2022 Drill Program at Red Lake, Ontario

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (

TSXV:PAC, Financial)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce that it is increasing the recently announced 10,000 m drill program at its Red Lake Gold Project (see Pacton news release dated December 2, 2021). Ongoing analysis of results from the recent surface exploration program highlight multiple new gold targets in the Claremont area. The property is adjacent to Great Bear's Dixie Project, and results from reconnaissance drilling in 2021 showed multiple geological similarities to mineralization described at Great Bear's LP Fault. Drilling is expected to commence in February 2022.

News Highlights

  • Expanded Drill Program at Red Lake. Pacton will increase its upcoming winter drill program to test a number of new, drill ready gold targets at the Red Lake Gold Project (Figure 1). The drilling program is expected to commence by February 2022.
  • Multiple New Gold Targets. Results from the surface program highlight multiple new target areas defined by anomalous gold that are coincident with mafic-felsic contacts, regional structures and geophysical targets (Figure 2). Several hundred samples from other areas of Pacton's Red Lake property are currently being analyzed at the laboratory.
  • Detailed Geological Mapping Complete. Following the mapping and sampling program during summer 2021, Pacton has completed an enhanced bedrock geology map of the Claremont target area (Figure 3). This new data illustrates prospective contacts and structures that will be used to advance detailed drill targeting in the area.
  • Red Lake District Analogies. The Claremont target area has multiple similarities to mineralization described at Great Bear's LP Fault. In both areas, widespread gold mineralization is hosted in felsic volcanic rocks of the Confederation Assemblage, proximal to mafic-felsic contacts, and near large-scale structural domain boundaries. At the LP fault, high-grade mineralization occurs within a lower grade mineralized halo which is interpreted to be controlled by geological contacts and structure. Based on these similarities, supported by the incoming sampling data, Pacton intends to expedite additional drill targeting along this prospective trend.

Nav Dhaliwal, Interim President and CEO for Pacton, commented, "Results from our recent, comprehensive sampling program have highlighted additional new gold targets at the Claremont area. With the emergence of these targets, and recent advances in geological mapping, Pacton has decided to increase its drilling program to aggressively test priority targets in early 2022."

image.jpeg

Figure 1. Pacton's Red Lake property showing high-priority target areas to be tested in the upcoming winter drill program and the location of Great Bear's Dixie Project.

image-2.jpeg

Figure 2. Gold assay results in soil from Pacton's Claremont area showing multiple gold anomalies to be evaluated for drill testing.

image-1.jpeg

Figure 3. New bedrock geology map of the Claremont area overlain with gold anomalies in the soil.

About the Red Lake Gold Project

The Red Lake Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario, comprises 28,000 ha. The Project is adjacent and proximal to past, current, and near-term production mines and is also adjacent and on trend to Great Bear's Dixie discovery. Exploration to date includes successful first pass sampling, geophysical surveys, and drilling. High-grade surface samples include 126.5 g/t Au and 23.3 g/t Au. First pass reconnaissance drilling has hit 17.5 g/t Au over a 0.5 m interval. The Project also includes regional properties, such as Gullrock, Pakwash, Dixie, Golden Loon, and Swain.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada. The Company also owns a strategic portfolio of prospective projects in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Ginn, P.Geo., Executive Chairman and a director, and Karly Oliver, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration and a director of the Company, who are both Qualified Persons pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.
Nav Dhaliwal
Interim President and CEO

For more information, please contact 1-(855)-584-0258 or [email protected]

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the Company achieving success in exploring its properties and the impact on the Company of these events, including the effect on its share price. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances. References to other issuers with nearby projects is for information purposes only and there are no assurances the Company will achieve similar results.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pacton Gold



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677120/Pacton-Increases-2022-Drill-Program-at-Red-Lake-Ontario

img.ashx?id=677120

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment