PPG Named Official Paint and Finishing Supplier of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

PPG Named Official Paint and Finishing Supplier of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PPG (NYSE: PPG) has reached an agreement to become the Official Paint and Finishing Supplier of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

As part of the multiyear agreement, PPG is also the Official Sponsor of Indianapolis 500 qualifying weekend. Drivers will compete for the prestigious Indianapolis 500 pole and one of the coveted 33 spots in the field for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” during PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 at IMS.

“PPG is one of the most loyal and trusted partners in the history of our sport, and we’re proud to pair IMS and INDYCAR with such an iconic and globally recognized brand,” Roger Penske said. “Like us, PPG is built on quality and leadership in the marketplace with a strong tradition of excellence spanning more than a century. We look forward to seeing and supporting PPG’s sponsorship activation, especially during Indy 500 qualifying weekend.”

“We are excited to continue and further expand our relationship with racing and specifically with the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. “PPG paints, coatings and specialty materials have been used throughout racing for decades, and now to have them be part of the future INDYCAR SERIES and IMS experience is an exciting opportunity. Our company purpose is ‘to protect and beautify the world,’ and this partnership will provide opportunities to bring this to life in new and colorful ways.”

The partnership revives a relationship between PPG, IMS and INDYCAR that began decades ago. PPG served as the title sponsor of the INDYCAR SERIES from 1980 to 1997. The company sponsored the Indianapolis 500 Pole Award and was an Indy 500 contingency sponsor from the mid-1970s until the late 1990s. PPG sponsored the winner’s trophy for the NASCAR Brickyard 400 at IMS from its inaugural race in 1994 through 2000.

PPG has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Team Penske in both the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NASCAR, dating back to 1984 when PPG provided the paint for Team Penske’s numerous race cars. Today, PPG’s involvement with the team includes primary sponsorship of Team Penske’s cars in both INDYCAR and NASCAR.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE: PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Automotive Refinish

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211213005646r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005646/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment