American Water Receives Highest ESG Evaluation Score for U.S. Based Utility From S&P Global Ratings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

American Water Receives Highest ESG Evaluation Score for U.S. Based Utility From S&P Global Ratings

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today it received a score of 87 (out of 100) as reported in the S&P Global Ratings ESG Evaluation Report. It is the highest evaluation score given to a U.S. utility by S&P and the 3rd highest globally. This is the second time that the company has been evaluated by S&P, receiving the same high-performing score in April of 2020.

“We are extremely proud to have been recognized for our commitment to Environmental Leadership, Social Responsibility, and Governance (ESG) and our best-in-class preparedness,” said Susan Hardwick, interim CEO, EVP and CFO of American Water. “Our ongoing commitment to integrating ESG principles throughout our business is why American Water continues to be recognized for our leadership. We are committed to caring for people and the environment as we strengthen the communities we serve.”

According to S&P Global Ratings, “American Water's ESG Evaluation score of 87 reflects our view that the company prioritizes commitments to safety, environmental stewardship, and public health in its strategy, and that ESG goals are a natural fit for and align well with its business model. Additionally, we view American Water's preparedness assessment of 'best-in-class' as reflective of its ability to identify, assess, and act on risks and opportunities its business faces, such as climate change, infrastructure replacement, water contamination, and an aging workforce. The company fosters an effective culture to contend with sustainability-related risks, and it prioritizes safety and compliance with mandated regulations across all lines of operations to protect and enhance its financial and reputational standing.”

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, New Jersey American Water successfully withstood widespread flooding with no impact on drinking water quality in any of our service areas. We also witnessed the value of our resiliency investments in our Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New York operations,” added Cheryl Norton, COO at American Water. “We are committed to accelerating and expanding our capital spend related to resiliency across our footprint, as evidenced by these continued investments now representing 10-12% of our 10-year capital plan.”

American Water’s dedication to sustainability and being an environmental leader in the water and wastewater industry is demonstrated by its progress towards achieving the following goals established earlier this year:

  • By 2025, reduce absolute scope 1 and scope 2 GHG emissions by more than 40% from a 2007 baseline
  • By 2030, increase water system resiliency to respond to more extreme events by increasing its URI weighted average by 10% from a 2020 baseline
  • By 2035, continue to meet customer needs while saving 15% in water delivered per customer compared to a 2015 baseline

American Water will also invest $28-32 billion over the next ten years to address aging infrastructure, increase resiliency of critical assets against the impacts of climate variability, reduce or eliminate leaks, improve cyber and physical security, and improve water quality.

Earlier this year, American Water was selected for the 2021+Bloomberg+Gender-Equality+Index and several of its executives have been honored as leaders in diversity by the Philadelphia+Business+Journal and National+Diversity+Council. Also, in September of this year, the company published its sixth biennial Sustainability Report highlighting its ESG efforts. The full report can be found in the Sustainability+Report section of the company’s website.

The American Water ESG Evaluation Report published by S&P Global Ratings can be found here.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,500 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 25 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

AWK-IR

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211213005751r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005751/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment