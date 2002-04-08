eXp Realty Exceeds 70,000 Real Estate Agents Globally

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, the fastest-growing real estate brokerage in the world and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI), today announced it has exceeded 70,000 agents globally, representing an increase of 69% when compared to 41,313 agents at the start of 2021.



The milestone follows a record third quarter in 2021, whereby revenue increased 97% to $1.1 billion and gross profit increased 70% to $79.5 million when compared to the third quarter of 2020.

“Our agent-centric focus and continuous innovation has allowed us to continue adding real estate agents to the eXp Realty platform in greater numbers every year,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “As the fastest-growing real estate brokerage on the planet, we will look to enhance the agent value proposition to continue our eXponential growth well into the future.”

In 2021, eXp Realty expanded into nine new international locations, including Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama and Germany. In addition, eXp established SUCCESS ® Lending , LLC, a residential lending joint venture with Kind Lending, LLC, as well as the eXp Innovation Hub, a collaborative environment to create services and capabilities that make a difference in the day-to-day life of eXp Realty agents. eXp ended the third quarter of 2021 with a global Net Promoter Score of 69, a measure of agent satisfaction, through the company’s intense focus on the agent experience.

Following are some of the recent teams and agents who have joined eXp Realty in 2021:

Kathy Helbig and her 30-person team joined eXp Realty in April 2021. Her team closed on 303 transactions for $87 million in 2020.

Chris Fritch and his 12-person team joined eXp Realty in April 2021. In 2020, his team closed 234 transactions for $78 million in sales.

Viet Le and the 44-agent Pinnacle Team, which operates across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Florida, joined eXp Realty in May 2021. The Pinnacle Team closed $107 million in gross sales on 373 transactions in 2020.

Jose Esparza and his 10-person team joined eXp Realty in June 2021. Esparza’s team closed on 215 transactions for $40 million in gross sales in 2020.

Susan Duncan and her 105-agent team joined eXp Realty in July 2021. High Vistas Realty completed $102 million in sales volume on 405 transactions in 2020.

Alejandro Lopez and the 26-person GL Capital Team joined eXp Mexico in August 2021 with operations in Chihuahua, Cancun and Tulum.

Eric Gedalje and his 12-agent team joined eXp Realty in October 2021. The Janecek Gedalje Group closed $136 million in sales on 346 transactions in 2020.

Shashank Chauhan and his 8-agent team, URRBO, joined eXp India in November 2021.

Frank Gray, founder of Abby Realty, a 472-person independent brokerage, joined eXp Realty in November 2021. The Abby Team completed $399 million in sales on 2,358 transactions in 2020.



About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 70,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama and Germany, and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .



Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; demand for remote working and distance learning solutions and virtual events; development of our commercial brokerage and our ability to attract commercial real estate brokers; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

