Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte. LTD Announces Name Change to "The Mineral Company"

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte. LTD Announces Name Change to "The Mineral Company"

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BRIGHTON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte. LTD (the "Company") (OTC PINK:IGEX) is pleased to announce that the Company has taken the initial steps toward changing the Company's name, and corporate rebranding. The new focus will be to enhance and strengthen IGEX position in the lithium and grapheme industry.

New Name - Same Strong Stock Symbol

The Company has changed its name to "The Mineral Company" with the State of Colorado. However, the Company's stock symbol remains the same "IGEX," as well as the Cusip. In addition to filing a certificate of amendment to the Company's articles of Incorporation with the Colorado Secretary of State, the Company also filed an Issuer Company-Related Action Notification Form with FINRA regarding the proposed corporate name change. The name change is subject to review by FINRA and will not be effective until FINRA clears the actions. The Company expects that the name change will be effective before the end of 2021.

Stockholders holding their shares in electronic form at a brokerage firm, bank, or other nominee will automatically have their positions adjusted to reflect the name change.

Holders holding paper certificates may (but are not required to) send the certificates to the Company's transfer agent at the address provided below. The Transfer agent will issue a new share certificate reflecting the Name Change to each requesting shareholder.

Action Stock Transfer

2469 E. Fort Union Blvd., Suite 214

Salt Lake City, UT 84121

Phone: (801) 274-1088

Fax: (801) 274-1099

Please contact Action Stock Transfer for further information, related costs, and procedures before sending any certificates.

Our common stock will continue to be quoted on the OTC Markets Pink tier under the trading symbol "IGEX." The change to "The Mineral Company" acknowledges the company's growth, creating room for further growth. The Company's name change is a crucial step for the company to further strengthens its global position in the mineral industry. There will be no organizational changes.

About The Mineral Company.

The Mineral Company is based in Brighton, Colorado and Murcia, Spain (Europe). The Company, led by an experienced team, is involved in the lithium and grapheme industry, and actively and diligently working on an imminent merger as well as the acquisition of attractive industry participants to continue offering our shareholders and investors: smart investing, growth, and strong and recurring earning profits through the strong financial support of our preferred shareholders.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matter not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Email: [email protected], Twitter: IGEX_Official, Telephone: +34 688971444

SOURCE: The Mineral Company (f/k/a Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte. LTD)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/677175/Indo-Global-Exchanges-Pte-LTD-Announces-Name-Change-to-The-Mineral-Company

img.ashx?id=677175

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment