AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic").

The Company also announces the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 30, 2021. Shareholders unanimously approved all items put forward by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") and Management, as outlined in the Company's management information circular dated October 22, 2021 (the "Information Circular").

The Company is also pleased to announce that shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") approved the creation of 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by Mr.Eric Sprott, as a new Control Person (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) of the Company.

On Behalf of the board of directors

"Christopher R Anderson"

Mr. Christopher R. Anderson

President CEO Director

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

