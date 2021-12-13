Cytta Corp is developing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering for the flagship IGAN incident command platform.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA), a leader in the video/audio compression and collaboration solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its product offerings by the launch of a new enterprise-grade cloud-based AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering for the flagship IGAN Incident Command Platform. Cytta plans to start field deployments to its First Responder by Q1 2022.

Mr. Gary Campbell, the CEO, said, "As a result of operational challenges from the COVID-19 impact, we are excited to be introducing a cloud-based IGAN Incident Command Platform to our First Responder customers." Mr. Campbell further stated, "Our SAAS model allows Cytta to provide turn-key agile solutions with a recurring revenue stream and higher margins. This model also allows us to scale our operations and deployment much more rapidly. We will also continue to offer hardware-based systems and on-premises solutions to our customers' specifications."

IGAN as-a-Service will be available for all customers starting Q1 2022. Customers can now have a unified automated deployment, provisioning, and maintenance experience while utilizing existing onsite resources to set up and manage their IGAN Incident Command System. IGAN-as-a-Service is a natural evolution of the existing IGAN Cytta Hosted and Client-hosted on-premises solutions and supports the same consistency of features across both deployment models.

The global SaaS market is expected to grow from $225.6 billion in 2020 to $272.49 billion this year. The growth is mainly due to companies like Cytta evolving their product portfolio to better service the customer demands and provide agile solutions with minimal onboarding time and expense. It is anticipated that this trend will continue, with the market expected to reach $436.9 billion by 2025.

About Us

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology that radically shifts how video is streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around SUPR, the most potent software codec globally, which is the technology at the core of our products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video while significantly reducing required technical resources.

Cytta's IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) system seamlessly streams and integrates all available video and audio sources during emergencies, enabling virtual policing. The IGAN ICS introduces immediate real-time video and audio situational awareness, which is incredibly useful and valuable for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and all their command centers in any emergency.

We have created advanced video compression, video/audio collaboration software, and portable hardware systems that solve real world problems in large markets. We want our products to enable and empower the world to consume higher quality video anywhere, anytime. Our ultimate goal is to deliver such high-quality video that it is not discernible from reality with the naked eye creating ‘Reality Delivered' for the Metaverse.

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilization, and markets.

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made according to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of the Company are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the customer acceptance of the products in the market, the introduction of competitive products and product development, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, working capital and availability of capital, commercialization and technological difficulties, the impact of actions and events involving key customers, vendors, lenders, competitors, and other risks. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the terms "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "objective", "plan", "possible", "potential", "project", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

