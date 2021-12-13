Logo
Ansys Congratulates Red Bull Racing Honda for Formula One Drivers' World Championship Victory

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Backed by Ansys' best-in-class simulation solutions, Red Bull Racing Honda's Max Verstappen wins Formula One Drivers' World Championship

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Ansys_congratulates_Max_Verstappen_and_Red_Bull_Racing_Honda.jpg

Key Highlights

  • Ansys' Innovation Partner Red Bull Racing Honda celebrates Max Verstappen taking home the Formula One Drivers' World Championship title
  • Ansys and Red Bull Racing Honda have partnered since 2008
  • Red Bull Racing Honda leverages Ansys' simulation solutions for Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), materials data management, and virtual impact testing.

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) is proud to congratulate Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing Honda for taking home the Formula One Drivers' World Championship title for the 2021 season on Sunday, December 12. As an Ansys Innovation Partner since 2008, the team leverages Ansys' best-in-class simulation solutions to succeed with speed.

After an exciting season, Max Verstappen secured enough points to triumph over his competition, achieving victory as the season's top driver.

As each team aims to engineer the safest and fastest car for each track, compounded by such narrow margins for achieving a win, simulation plays a major role for Red Bull Racing Honda, and it is crucial that aerodynamic simulations are robust and predictively accurate.

To meet these challenges, Red Bull Racing Honda employs Ansys' world-class simulation solutions for aerodynamics and the chassis cooling circuit by using Ansys CFD, materials data management and optimization with Ansys Granta MI, and virtual impact testing and impact with Ansys LS-DYNA.

"We continue to benchmark to ensure we are using the best-in-class tools and are confident working with Ansys ensures we stay ahead of the game," said Matt Cadieux, CIO at Red Bull Racing Honda. "By integrating Ansys' technology into our design processes, our team iterates designs much faster, giving us the edge against our competition on the track."

The team most recently held the top driver title during four consecutive championship wins from 2010 to 2013.

"We provide the most predictively accurate and robust simulation solutions for our partners and customers so they can excel in their developments and endeavors," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "For Red Bull Racing Honda to achieve this is a victory for us as well. We are proud to partner with the team and celebrate this win with them."

Ansys looks forward to continuing to drive efficiency and predictive accuracy in Red Bull Racing Honda's design cycle as the Team charges on into 2022, paving the way to future track successes.

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–C

/ Contacts




Media

Mary Kate Joyce


724.820.4368


[email protected]



Investors

Kelsey DeBriyn


724.820.3927


[email protected]

ansys__inc__logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE05432&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-congratulates-red-bull-racing-honda-for-formula-one-drivers-world-championship-victory-301443260.html

SOURCE Ansys

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE05432&Transmission_Id=202112131141PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE05432&DateId=20211213
