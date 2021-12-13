Logo
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS DEBUTS ON NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF AMERICA'S MOST RESPONSIBLE COMPANIES FOR 2022

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Leading Hotel Company Recognized for Standout Environmental and Social Responsibility Efforts

PR Newswire

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, is honored for its environmental and social responsibility practices in Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022. From the thousands of companies considered for this award, only 500 made the final list, and Wyndham is represented as one of just 15 companies in the category of "Hotels, Dining & Leisure." This recognition comes on the heels of Wyndham being named as one of the Most Loved Workplaces by Newsweek, ranking #4 out of 100, and being identified as one of the best places to work in its home state of New Jersey by NJBIZ earlier this year.

Wyndham_Grand_Jupiter.jpg

"As the world's largest hotel franchising company, we have a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world," said Monica Melancon, Chief Human Resource Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

"A key pillar of Wyndham's business model is operating in a way that is socially, ethically and environmentally responsible, and as a hospitality company, service and volunteering are in our DNA," said Monica Melancon, Chief Human Resource Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "As the world's largest hotel franchising company, we have a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world, help ensure the future remains bright, and that hotel travel is made possible for all."

Through its network of more than 803,000 rooms, Wyndham takes steps every day to help minimize the impact of operations, reduce their environmental footprint and preserve natural resources. Efforts include working to eliminate single-use plastic products at all owned and managed properties, enhancing policies and mandating training for all team members to be able to identify and report human trafficking activities.

In terms of sustainability, the company developed the Wyndham Green Program, a five-level certification program that helps reduce a hotel's environmental footprint. The program includes a proprietary environmental management tool that tracks data to help hotels improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions, conserve water, and reduce waste.

Furthermore, Wyndham is committed to a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, infusing different perspectives that reflect the company's diverse customers and communities around the world. Spanning multiple countries and continents, Wyndham team members are a widespread group of individuals with diverse interests and backgrounds who all come together to further one of the world's most prominent hotel organizations. To maintain this culture across its organization, the company has increased senior leadership engagement in its Affinity Business Groups and continues to build on its robust Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training programs. For three years in a row, the company received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's Equality Index, designating Wyndham as a best place to work as well as having been named by DiversityInc as a noteworthy company for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Newsweek and the data firm Statista collaborated to conduct global research in order to identify America's top companies where social responsibility is at the forefront.The full list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2022 is currently available online at https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2022.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 803,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 90 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Newsweek
Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Media Contact:
Scott Carman
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
+1 (973) 753-6590
[email protected]

Wyndham_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY05502&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-hotels--resorts-debuts-on-newsweeks-list-of-americas-most-responsible-companies-for-2022-301443277.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY05502&Transmission_Id=202112131204PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY05502&DateId=20211213
