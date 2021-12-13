Onassis Launches Sales of Top of Line Extrax CBD Vapes

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Onassis Launches Sales of Top of Line Extrax CBD Vapes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onassis Holding Corp, (OTC: ONSS), a wellness holding company specializing in healthcare, technology and the distribution of nutraceuticals and herbal-based medications, has launched sales of the Extrax CBD vape formulations.

Onassis_Holdings_Corp_Logo.jpg

The formulations were developed in the UK and is particularly unique, offering five different mood experiences.

All of Onassis' marketing operations of Extrax will be carried out by Ananda Labs Inc., a US subsidiary of Onassis. The Extrax vapes will be added to The Company's wide range of wellness products and will be sold in the EU and North America.

Prior to launching sales, Onassis performed extensive lab tests over the past year. The lab results were extremely positive leading Onassis to open a unique store for CBD Vapes.

The Extrax development team believes that we can master our mood and improve our lives with the support of natural extracts. Extrax's first product, a CBD vape, is called "The Evolution of Inhalation".

Vaping is an easy, effective way to use CBD for body and mind wellness and has a range of benefits. In the case of vaping, the CBD absorption is very high, as inhaling bypasses the digestive tract and sends CBD into the lungs and directly in the bloodstream in a short time, with maximum effect.

The Extrax vape formula is straightforward. It comes with broad-spectrum CBD Hemp extract combined with Cannabis derived terpenes, in high-quality vaping devices, without any stabilisers or additives of any sort, which creates a new market level of vaping by setting a new "vaping smart" trend.

Broad-spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) hemp extract contains a wide variety of naturally occurring cannabinoids which, together with terpenes and flavonoids, make it capable of the "Entourage Effect". This effect happens when all elements in the hemp extract work stronger together to provide maximum effect and create powerful, holistic results.

Every CBD Vape formulation contains 320mg CBD and 80% cannabinoids in total, and blended with unique cannabis derived terpenes, which gives vape products flavours of famous Cannabis strains, such as; Lemon Cake, Pina Colada, Mango Kush, Strawberry Fields and Blueberry Shot.

⁠EXTRAX vape products have premium design and reliable ceramic heating elements that gives an exceptional experience, where high-end technology merges with extensively safe and researched natural ingredients. ⁠

About Extrax:

EXTRAX Ltd is a U.K. based wellness company, developing and supplying premium plant-based products enhanced with innovative technologies. The Company was founded by a team of experts involved in developing different Hemp-based herbal products and plant extracts for over five years. Their experience shows that plants have the most far-reaching, positive, and well-documented impact on the human body. The Company operates with an ongoing agenda to rediscover these compounds in plants and bring them to our lives through modern technologies in the shape of easy-to use wellness products.

About Onassis Holdings Corp

A wellness holding company specializing in healthcare, technology and the distribution of nutraceuticals and herbal-based medications.

The Company is currently focused on distribution of nutraceuticals and herbal-based medications in the wellness sector, along with future plans for manufacturing new products for this market. Onassis has begun working with the world's top nutrition experts for innovative manufacturing and marketing collaboration. The Company has selected products that passed in-vitro and in-vivo clinical studies of herbal and marine formulations utilized and documented by traditional and natural medicine in over thousand years to ensure that our ingredients are effective. Our herbs are hand-selected and reasonably sourced only from authentic medicinal material cultivation areas, designed to be fully traceable from harvest to extract.

Onassis Holdings is headquartered in New York City, with its warehouse and fulfillment offices located in Long Island, New York. Onassis originally incorporated in 2004 in the State of Nevada.

Products:
CimetrA- IMP -Investigational Medicinal Product under urgent registration process in the US to treat Covid-19 Corona Virus.
Co-Blox - Food supplement capsule to boost the immune system.
Majestix - Syrup made of 15 plant extracts
Majestix Post- Syrup made of 15 plant extracts, Vitamins and Fungus.
ArtemiC Rescue - This is a food supplement intended to support the immune system, containing four ingredients consisting of artemisinin, Curcuma longa L. Rhizome extract, Boswellia serrata oleo resin, and L-ascorbic acid (Vitamin C).

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes," "should," "intends," "will," or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking.

For more information about Onassis:
Onassis Holdings Corp.
+1 929-229-9864
[email protected]
www.onassis-holdings.com

favicon.png?sn=LN05514&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onassis-launches-sales-of-top-of-line-extrax-cbd-vapes-301443284.html

SOURCE Onassis Holdings Corp

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN05514&Transmission_Id=202112131230PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN05514&DateId=20211213
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment