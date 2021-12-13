Logo
Q India Partners With Mzaalo

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2021

Cutting Edge BlockChain Based And Gamified Video Platform Mzaalo Offers Innovative Viewer Experience For Q India Content

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, will become available on Mzaalo (www.mzaalo.com), a blockchain-based online video streaming app in the gamified and entertainment ecosystem. Q India will offer Mzaalo users an array of content targeting young India audiences who can earn rewards based upon viewership that can be spent on merchandise, digital goods, games and charitable giving.

QYOU_Media_Inc__Q_India_Partners_With_Mzaalo.jpg

Mzaalo has over 25 content partners offering 12,000 movies, which includes the best of Bollywood films and regional cinema, original shows, music videos and more. The Q will deliver a fresh and unique content offering to the platform with its focus on programs coming from leading digital content creators and social media stars. Throughout 2021, Hindi language channel The Q has rapidly risen to become the fastest growing youth oriented channel in India.

Curt Marvis, CEO of QYOU Media commented, "Mzaalo, in tandem with their underlying technology from Xfinite, have created a best in class next gen platform that could not be more perfectly matched to the content and target audience for The Q. We know that our digital and social media content creators design programming for young India that often relies on finding distribution platforms that leverage the technology that will drive content consumption in the future. Mzaalo and Xfinite provide exactly that kind of platform and we are thrilled to become a partner to develop and distribute innovative influencer and brand experiences on the blockchain for their communities and ecosystem."

Vikram Tanna, COO of Mzaalo, added, "We are committed to provide Mzaalo users the most exciting and engaging content. Our content gamification engine coupled with 600+ rewards partners and celebrity experiences enable us to deliver real value for our users. The Q is establishing a new type of brand with interactive and fun content that engages the new generation of social viewers. This collaboration brings together the best of content, interactivity, and gamification, and is perfectly suited for both."

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q and the upcoming Q Marathi, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT, mobile and app based platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is among India's leading influencer marketing platforms connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

About Mzaalo

Mzaalo, the first decentralised application (dApp) launched by the Xfinite entertainment ecosystem, is a blockchain-based gamified video platform powered by Algorand designed to re-establish trust between consumers, content creators, and brands. Mzaalo offers free premium content access to users including 12,000+ movies, Originals, Live TV, music and much more. Mzaalo's token algorithm empowers users to earn rewards that can be spent across 600+ established brands including merchandise, digital goods, games, and celebrity experiences. Mzaalo has established various partnerships with global corporations to drive innovation and create new use cases. Recent partnerships include those with Josh, Dailyhunt, SpiceJet, and Eros Now. Xfinite's utility token, XET, the native currency of the Xfinite ecosystem, is listed on Bitmart and MEXC.

Our Work- www.mzaalo.com and www.xfinite.io

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram: http://t.me/QYOUMedia

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=TO05235&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/q-india-partners-with-mzaalo-301443306.html

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO05235&Transmission_Id=202112131245PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO05235&DateId=20211213
