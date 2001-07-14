Logo
Pitney Bowes Named to Drucker Institute's 'Management Top 250' Recognizing the Most Effectively Managed Companies

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Pitney+Bowes+Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced it has been named to the Drucker Institute’s Management+Top+250. The Management Top 250 measures corporate effectiveness by examining performance in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. The Company also landed in the Top 10 in the category of Customer Satisfaction.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005753/en/

WSJ-T250_Card.jpg

The Drucker Institute’s Management Top 250 reflects the ideals and teachings of the late business professor and journalist Peter Drucker and have been used to analyze and compare the performance of major US companies. The ranking is based on an analysis of 34 data inputs provided by 14 third-party sources. This is the second straight year Pitney Bowes has been named to this prestigious list.

Earlier this year, Pitney Bowes was also certified by JD Power for a second straight year for Technical+Support+Excellence, and Forbes recognized the Company with numerous awards including one of the World%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Employers%2C+Best+Employers+for+Women%2C+and+Best+Employers+for+Diversity. Pitney Bowes was also named by Newsweek as one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Responsible+Companies and recognized with the 2021+Climate+Leadership+Award.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (

NYSE:PBI, Financial)is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211213005753r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005753/en/

