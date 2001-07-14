Logo
Hayward's TriStar™ VS Omni Pumps Receive Top Honor from Consortium for Energy Efficiency

Business Wire
2 minutes ago
Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) today announced that the Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE) has recognized Hayward’s award-winning TriStar family of pumps for their advanced control and unparalleled efficiency. Judges of CEE’s 2021 Integrated Home Competition recognized the VS Omni 900 and VS Omni 950 from Hayward’s flagship TriStar pump line as top honorees in the highly-competitive Connected Pool Pumps category.

The annual Integrated Home Competition recognizes residential consumer products that display outstanding performance in energy efficiency, demand flexibility, consumer amenity and security. The judging panel included several leading experts in usability, interoperability, product installation, technology performance, sales and design.

Matt Kimball, Hayward VP of Product Management and Marketing, accepted the award on Hayward’s behalf at the recent International Pool|Spa|Patio ExpoTM in Dallas, Texas.

“The awards for the TriStar VS have piled up over the last year, but CEE’s is definitely huge,” said Kimball. “The future of the smart home is in the backyard. We couldn’t be prouder that we have earned this recognition as a leader.”

TriStar VS Omni controls a full range of pool equipment, giving users the ability to adjust speeds, change temperatures, power lights and more with the touch of a button. The customizable control of TriStar VS Omni pumps has allowed the model line to make a significant statement within the industry in terms of energy efficiency. While all Hayward ultra-high efficiency pumps deliver exceptional energy savings, TriStar VS pumps have a record-breaking 12.9 on the Department of Energy’s new Weighted Energy Factor (WEF) scale. Hayward’s nearest competitors have only achieved a score of 6.9.

The CEE award is the latest high-profile commendation Hayward pumps have earned since their debut. Not only do they have an unbroken streak as #1 in energy efficiency* for more than a year, but they were also awarded the 2021 ENERGY STAR® Award for Excellence in Product Design in April 2021. Hayward variable-speed pumps have saved a cumulative 1.1 billion kilowatt-hours of energy since 2018.

*Based on TriStar® VS 900 among in-ground pool pump ratings, per U.S. Department of Energy efficiency metrics as of October 1, 2021.

Google Home®, Amazon® Alexa®, Apple® Watch, Control4®, Crestron®, ELAN® and all other trademarks not owned by Hayward are the property of their respective owners. Hayward is not in any way affiliated with or endorsed by those third parties.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (

NYSE:HAYW, Financial) is a leading global designer and manufacturer of pool equipment and technology all key to the SmartPad™ conversion strategy designed to provide a superior outdoor living experience. Hayward offers a full line of innovative, energy-efficient and sustainable residential and commercial pool equipment, including a complete line of advanced pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, internet of things (IoT) enabled controls, alternate sanitizers and water features.

About TriStar VS Omni

TriStar VS Omni ultra-high efficiency pumps are the easiest, most affordable way to control a full range of pool and spa equipment, right from a smartphone or tablet. They integrate seamlessly with most equipment brands to conveniently adjust pump speeds, set water temperatures and more with the touch of a button. They also work with voice-enabled devices like Amazon® Alexa® and Google Home®, and they pair easily with most popular home automation systems (Control4®, Crestron®, ELAN®, etc.). For more information, visit hayward.com%2FVS.

About the CEE Integrated Home Competition

The CEE Integrated Home Competition recognizes products that are simple, reliable, well-designed and highly functional. The competition is organized in association with the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), the American Lighting Association (ALA) and the Underwriter’s Laboratory (UL). It is sponsored by over thirty energy efficiency utilities, trade associations, and research entities across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit integratedhome.net.

