Silicon Labs Named Global Semiconductor Alliance's "Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company" for the Sixth Time

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Silicon Labs Named Global Semiconductor Alliance's "Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company" for the Sixth Time

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

-- Industry Peers Recognized the Company's Consistently Strong Performance in the "Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales" Category --

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, won the Global Semiconductor Alliance's (GSA) Award for "Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales." Silicon Labs received the prestigious industry award at the 2021 GSA Awards Celebration held virtually on December 9.

silicon_labs_Logo.jpg

"Winning this award for the sixth time in the last seven years is not only an honor – it's a testament to the great work of the entire Silicon Labs family over the last decade," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO, Silicon Labs. "As my tenure as CEO comes to a close, I couldn't be prouder of the team and all that we've done to make the Internet of Things a reality. Silicon Labs is at the heart of billions of smart, secure connected devices. With our partners, we're creating products that transform industries, grow economies, improve lives and our environment."

GSA member companies cast online votes each year for the Most Respected Public Semiconductor Companies at several revenue levels based on best products, vision and future opportunities. Over the past 24 years, the GSA awards program has recognized the achievements of top-performing semiconductor firms in a variety of categories.

"Congratulations on yet another well-deserved win for Silicon Labs – this award recognizes the company's strong, consistent performance and creative solutions in a highly competitive and at times challenging landscape," said GSA co-founder and CEO, Jodi Shelton. "Tyson Tuttle leaves a tremendous legacy. He has positioned Silicon Labs well for continued success in the years to come."

About Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home, and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

favicon.png?sn=DA05562&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-labs-named-global-semiconductor-alliances-most-respected-public-semiconductor-company-for-the-sixth-time-301443302.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA05562&Transmission_Id=202112131300PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA05562&DateId=20211213
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment