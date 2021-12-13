SMALL-TOWN SNEAKERHEAD HOLIDAY EPISODE FEATURES ORIGINAL CAST FROM KENTUCKY, MISSOURI, NEW YORK, WYOMING & VIRGINIA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SMALL-TOWN SNEAKERHEAD HOLIDAY EPISODE FEATURES ORIGINAL CAST FROM KENTUCKY, MISSOURI, NEW YORK, WYOMING & VIRGINIA

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

#SmalltownSneakerhead

PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 13, 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), a Birmingham based premium footwear and athleisure retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores nationwide, today announced the newest drop of a special holiday edition of Small-Town Sneakerhead (STSH), by Hibbett, Nike and Nice Kicks. The new episode features the original five cast members who previously appeared in the series, as they open a special gift box from Hibbett and Nike and let viewers in on what they've been up to this past year.

Hibbett_Sporting_Goods_Logo.jpg

"We are proud to celebrate the success of Small-Town Sneakerhead on the one-year anniversary"

"We are proud to celebrate the success of Small-Town Sneakerhead on the one-year anniversary and check-in again with cast members from all over the country to hear about the positive impact this series has had on them - from music careers, weddings and babies to joining the Hibbett Team," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett. "Sneakerheads are important to us as a brand and this series has enabled us to share, inspire and impact the sneaker culture community more than ever before."

"It has been a true pleasure working with Hibbett and Nike this year to bring the stories of sneakerheads from small towns across the country together for our fans and audience to see," said Matt Halfhill, Founder and CEO, Nice Kicks. "This episode ties together the season of giving and celebrates the year with our Small-Town Sneakerhead OGs with some great updates in their lives besides the new shoes added to their rotation. We look forward to what the project will bring in the future."

Small-Town Sneakerhead is a digital narrative about sneaker culture told by passionate rural collectors who showcase their personal collections and the hometowns that shaped them. The new anniversary STSH episode releases on December 13, 2021 across digital channels and social platforms including; NiceKicks.com, Hibbett.com, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

The newest STSH episode launching today commemorates the one-year anniversary of the series and features cast members; Brett Drake of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Ashley Dawson of Hampton, Virginia, Bart Pittman of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Tiona Deneice now living in Atlanta (originally from East Buffalo, New York) and Chelsea Dortch of Elkton, Kentucky.

  • Tiona Deneice originally from East Buffalo, New York, appeared in the very first episode of STSH in November 2020 and recently moved to Atlanta. She shows us her ever growing sneaker collection and tells us that she has been focusing on her singing career and producing her very first EP with Flee Lord.
  • Next it's on to Cheyenne where we originally met Brett Drake in December 2020. His big news is that he and his wife have a third baby on the way, plus he received a work promotion, is finetuning his video skills and is now a Nike Craft wear tester for Tom Sachs.
  • Next it's on to Hampton, Virginia where we last talked with Ashley Dawson in May. Dawson says she's thankful to be featured in the Holiday/Anniversary episode of Smalltown Sneakerhead and that the STSH videos have made life more exciting since she loves sharing her passion for sneakers with others.
  • More exciting news from Bart Pittman of Cape Girardeau, Missouri who introduces viewers to Karla, the new Mrs. Pittman and shares some fun wedding pics of them wearing their white AF1's.
  • And finally, we go back to Elkton, Kentucky to catch up with Chelsea Dortch, who since the previous episode in September has left her pharmacy job to follow her passion for sneakers and now works at Hibbett in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

About Hibbett
Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1086 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Nice Kicks
From humble beginnings, Nice Kicks started in the spring of 2006 in a spare bedroom with one mission: To provide shoe-enthusiasts authoritative, accurate, and credible news, information, and history about sneakers. Matt Halfhill recognized the frustration within the community of relying mostly on message boards and rumors to find credible information. For years, shoe-enthusiasts relied on message boards and forums for information pertaining to sneaker release dates, pricing and availability. However, more often than not, many felt frustrated due to the lack of in-depth and accurate information. In order to address this problem, Nice Kicks was launched to offer readers a daily destination for credible information, sneaker history and an expert opinion.

Media Contact: Wendy Yellin, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL04213&sd=2021-12-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/small-town-sneakerhead-holiday-episode-features-original-cast-from-kentucky-missouri-new-york-wyoming--virginia-301442641.html

SOURCE Hibbett, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL04213&Transmission_Id=202112131315PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL04213&DateId=20211213
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment