Pilgrim's Supports Mayfield Recovery with $1 Million Investment

Dec. 13, 2021
GREELEY, Colo., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s, leading global food company and the largest employer in Graves County, Ky., today announced a $1 million investment to assist with community recovery needs and support long-term rebuilding efforts resulting from the recent tornado that impacted the area.

“We are humbled to contribute to the relief efforts in our hometown of Mayfield,” said Kent Massey, Pilgrim’s Mayfield complex manager. “The community has always supported us, and we are focused on helping with the efforts to rebuild during this critical time.”

Pilgrim’s will determine how funds will be spent as needs are identified, including potential partnerships with other organizations and local relief entities. The company will also provide assistance to its team members who were directly affected by the storm.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of lives in our community,” said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s chief executive officer. “I and members of my senior team immediately traveled to Mayfield after the tornado. The devastation we have witnessed firsthand cannot be put into words. There is much work to be done, and our hope is that this investment will aid in critical relief efforts that will support the people of Mayfield.”

Since the storm took place, Pilgrim’s has been delivering food, water, fuel and essential supplies to Mayfield to support the community. The company has a hub set up at 1195 Macedonia St. for those who need assistance.

Pilgrim’s Mayfield employs more than 1,500 people and supports 235 family farmers and poultry growers in the area. The company’s poultry production facility was not directly impacted by the storm, but two hatcheries and a feedmill were damaged.

About Pilgrim’s
As a global food company with more than 56,000 team members, Pilgrim’s processes, prepares, packages and delivers fresh, frozen and value-added food products for customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Media Contact:
Nikki Richardson
Corporate Communications
[email protected]

