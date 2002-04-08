Logo
Tyson Foods Donates 600,000 Meals for Storm Relief in Kentucky, Tennessee

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Protein donations will help feed families, relief workers in communities damaged by recent tornadoes

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods (: TSN) is donating 600,000 meals (150,000 pounds of protein) and deploying other disaster relief efforts to help support parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and other states devastated by the recent tornadoes.

The company is partnering with Walmart to help feed families and relief workers in Mayfield, Kentucky, which is home to Tyson team members who work at its poultry complex in nearby Union City, Tennessee. Plans are also underway to provide food and other assistance in Bowling Green, Kentucky, as well as other nearby communities. Food will also be provided in Samburg and Dresden, Tennessee.

“We’re deeply saddened by the damage and loss of life caused by this powerful storm and we want to do our part to help,” said John R. Tyson, executive vice president & chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods. “We’re pitching in to help Tyson team members who have experienced storm damage, and we will continue to work with local community partners to learn where our resources and expertise can be best utilized.”

Tyson Foods plans to locate its Meals That Matter® disaster relief trailer at the Walmart Supercenter in Mayfield early this week and will have volunteers on site who will distribute food. The volunteers involved will include grill teams from Tyson Foods’ facilities in Humboldt, Tennessee, and Corydon, Indiana. Volunteers from Tyson locations in Arkansas will also assist.

Friday’s storms resulted in temporary power outages at some western Tennessee farms that supply Tyson Foods. It also damaged a small number of chicken houses in northern Tennessee. There is no indication of any significant impact on Tyson operations.

B-roll of the Tyson Foods Meals That Matter® disaster-relief trailer leaving Tyson headquarters for Kentucky can be downloaded here: https://vimeo.com/656250451/ddd84eca0c

About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc. (: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had 137,000 team members as of October 2, 2021. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities, and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it.

Contact: Derek Burleson, 479-290-6466

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87733da2-9861-4da8-a812-3be45011d67d

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9c18736-d3dc-46f3-a646-f8be22aa2949

ti?nf=ODQxMDg1MyM0NjExMTQxIzIwMDk0NDg=
Tyson-Foods-Inc-.png

