ETF Series Solutions Buys Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Sells Novo Nordisk A/S, SoftBank Corp, SK Hynix Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ETF Series Solutions Buys Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Sells Novo Nordisk A/S, SoftBank Corp, SK Hynix Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company ETF Series Solutions (Current Portfolio) buys Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Publicis Groupe SA, Nissan Chemical Corp, sells Novo Nordisk A/S, SoftBank Corp, SK Hynix Inc, Samsung Electronics Co, Merck KGaA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ETF Series Solutions. As of 2021Q3, ETF Series Solutions owns 100 stocks with a total value of $22 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/distillate+international+fundamental+stability+%26+value+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF
  1. Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) - 15,077 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.44%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN) - 413 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.67%
  3. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (9432) - 23,100 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,524 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.49%
  5. Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd (00914) - 76,500 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.89%
New Purchase: Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (9432)

ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. The purchase prices were between $2802.5 and $3285, with an estimated average price of $2968.43. The stock is now traded at around $3109.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 23,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (4063)

ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17360 and $21365, with an estimated average price of $18660. The stock is now traded at around $19805.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hennes & Mauritz AB (HM B)

ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in Hennes & Mauritz AB. The purchase prices were between $169.56 and $204.8, with an estimated average price of $182.13. The stock is now traded at around $165.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 14,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Publicis Groupe SA (PUB)

ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in Publicis Groupe SA. The purchase prices were between $50.62 and $58.26, with an estimated average price of $54.99. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 3,894 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nissan Chemical Corp (4021)

ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in Nissan Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $5190 and $7060, with an estimated average price of $5898.1. The stock is now traded at around $6680.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: TFI International Inc (TFII)

ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.94 and $145.41, with an estimated average price of $134.71. The stock is now traded at around $137.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd (00914)

ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd by 88.89%. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $48.65, with an estimated average price of $42.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 76,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 106.65%. The purchase prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,298 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: China Tower Corp Ltd (00788)

ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in China Tower Corp Ltd by 84.43%. The purchase prices were between $1.01 and $1.1, with an estimated average price of $1.04. The stock is now traded at around $0.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,700,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd (7276)

ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd by 146.67%. The purchase prices were between $6160 and $7200, with an estimated average price of $6746.67. The stock is now traded at around $6440.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NEXON Co Ltd (3659)

ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in NEXON Co Ltd by 105.36%. The purchase prices were between $1728 and $2468, with an estimated average price of $2156.02. The stock is now traded at around $2267.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Atos SE (ATO)

ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in Atos SE by 103.46%. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $52.74, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B)

ETF Series Solutions sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $528 and $680.6, with an estimated average price of $609.3.

Sold Out: SoftBank Corp (9434)

ETF Series Solutions sold out a holding in SoftBank Corp. The sale prices were between $1429.5 and $1615, with an estimated average price of $1493.44.

Sold Out: SK Hynix Inc (000660)

ETF Series Solutions sold out a holding in SK Hynix Inc. The sale prices were between $100000 and $125000, with an estimated average price of $111108.

Sold Out: Merck KGaA (MRK)

ETF Series Solutions sold out a holding in Merck KGaA. The sale prices were between $162.65 and $206.1, with an estimated average price of $186.64.

Sold Out: Kunlun Energy Co Ltd (00135)

ETF Series Solutions sold out a holding in Kunlun Energy Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $7.48.

Sold Out: Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WALMEX)

ETF Series Solutions sold out a holding in Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $62.91 and $73.3, with an estimated average price of $68.56.

Reduced: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN)

ETF Series Solutions reduced to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 28.67%. The sale prices were between $1538.5 and $1813.5, with an estimated average price of $1672.77. The stock is now traded at around $1637.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. ETF Series Solutions still held 413 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. Also check out:

1. Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider