ETF Series Solutions Buys Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Sells Novo Nordisk A/S, SoftBank Corp, SK Hynix Inc

- New Purchases: 9432, 4063, HM B, PUB, 4021, TFII, 9735, 7259, 5334, 01308, BESI, 6754, BRBY, ATHM, RMG, STGT, HUYA, EDU, TAL,
- Added Positions: 00914, BIDU, 00788, 7276, 3659, ATO, VIPS, LSEG, 9433, ITX, SU, 06186, 5108, AD, AKRBP, 02338, MGA, 4503, ASSA B, ATD.B, LR, TLKM, TEL, LUNE, WKL, FMG, 4507, 03888, 02899, RKT, 032640, 3711, 4452, GMEXICOB, PNDORA, ESSITY B, 2802, SGE, 00175, ML, SWMA, FBK, OTEX, HEN3, SHL, MNDI, DCC, SMDS, BNZL, REC, KL, 4768, 2267, WPM, ELISA, 6479, ADVANC-R, 011070, AEM, 012330, SBSP3, NST, SSRM, FR, 086280, AZJ, 01044, BOL, SKF B, EVN, BTG, MFG, CAP,
- Reduced Positions: SMSN, BABA, RHHBY, TOU,
- Sold Out: NOVO B, 9434, 000660, MRK, 00135, WALMEX, NTES, 03898, JBSS3, WB, DOO, BME, 01177, SAND, 5347, 036570, 01313, HIK, 009150, 00270,
- Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) - 15,077 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.44%
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN) - 413 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.67%
- Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (9432) - 23,100 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,524 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.49%
- Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd (00914) - 76,500 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.89%
ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. The purchase prices were between $2802.5 and $3285, with an estimated average price of $2968.43. The stock is now traded at around $3109.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 23,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (4063)
ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17360 and $21365, with an estimated average price of $18660. The stock is now traded at around $19805.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hennes & Mauritz AB (HM B)
ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in Hennes & Mauritz AB. The purchase prices were between $169.56 and $204.8, with an estimated average price of $182.13. The stock is now traded at around $165.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 14,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Publicis Groupe SA (PUB)
ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in Publicis Groupe SA. The purchase prices were between $50.62 and $58.26, with an estimated average price of $54.99. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 3,894 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nissan Chemical Corp (4021)
ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in Nissan Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $5190 and $7060, with an estimated average price of $5898.1. The stock is now traded at around $6680.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: TFI International Inc (TFII)
ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.94 and $145.41, with an estimated average price of $134.71. The stock is now traded at around $137.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd (00914)
ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd by 88.89%. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $48.65, with an estimated average price of $42.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 76,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 106.65%. The purchase prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,298 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: China Tower Corp Ltd (00788)
ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in China Tower Corp Ltd by 84.43%. The purchase prices were between $1.01 and $1.1, with an estimated average price of $1.04. The stock is now traded at around $0.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,700,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd (7276)
ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd by 146.67%. The purchase prices were between $6160 and $7200, with an estimated average price of $6746.67. The stock is now traded at around $6440.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NEXON Co Ltd (3659)
ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in NEXON Co Ltd by 105.36%. The purchase prices were between $1728 and $2468, with an estimated average price of $2156.02. The stock is now traded at around $2267.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Atos SE (ATO)
ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in Atos SE by 103.46%. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $52.74, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B)
ETF Series Solutions sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $528 and $680.6, with an estimated average price of $609.3.Sold Out: SoftBank Corp (9434)
ETF Series Solutions sold out a holding in SoftBank Corp. The sale prices were between $1429.5 and $1615, with an estimated average price of $1493.44.Sold Out: SK Hynix Inc (000660)
ETF Series Solutions sold out a holding in SK Hynix Inc. The sale prices were between $100000 and $125000, with an estimated average price of $111108.Sold Out: Merck KGaA (MRK)
ETF Series Solutions sold out a holding in Merck KGaA. The sale prices were between $162.65 and $206.1, with an estimated average price of $186.64.Sold Out: Kunlun Energy Co Ltd (00135)
ETF Series Solutions sold out a holding in Kunlun Energy Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $7.48.Sold Out: Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WALMEX)
ETF Series Solutions sold out a holding in Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $62.91 and $73.3, with an estimated average price of $68.56.Reduced: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN)
ETF Series Solutions reduced to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 28.67%. The sale prices were between $1538.5 and $1813.5, with an estimated average price of $1672.77. The stock is now traded at around $1637.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. ETF Series Solutions still held 413 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. Also check out:
