ETF Series Solutions Buys Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Sells Novo Nordisk A/S, SoftBank Corp, SK Hynix Inc

Investment company ETF Series Solutions Current Portfolio ) buys Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Publicis Groupe SA, Nissan Chemical Corp, sells Novo Nordisk A/S, SoftBank Corp, SK Hynix Inc, Samsung Electronics Co, Merck KGaA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ETF Series Solutions. As of 2021Q3, ETF Series Solutions owns 100 stocks with a total value of $22 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/distillate+international+fundamental+stability+%26+value+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) - 15,077 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.44% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN) - 413 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.67% Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (9432) - 23,100 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,524 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.49% Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd (00914) - 76,500 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.89%

ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. The purchase prices were between $2802.5 and $3285, with an estimated average price of $2968.43. The stock is now traded at around $3109.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 23,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17360 and $21365, with an estimated average price of $18660. The stock is now traded at around $19805.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in Hennes & Mauritz AB. The purchase prices were between $169.56 and $204.8, with an estimated average price of $182.13. The stock is now traded at around $165.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 14,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in Publicis Groupe SA. The purchase prices were between $50.62 and $58.26, with an estimated average price of $54.99. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 3,894 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in Nissan Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $5190 and $7060, with an estimated average price of $5898.1. The stock is now traded at around $6680.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Series Solutions initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.94 and $145.41, with an estimated average price of $134.71. The stock is now traded at around $137.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 2,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd by 88.89%. The purchase prices were between $36.55 and $48.65, with an estimated average price of $42.3. The stock is now traded at around $39.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 76,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 106.65%. The purchase prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72. The stock is now traded at around $144.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,298 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in China Tower Corp Ltd by 84.43%. The purchase prices were between $1.01 and $1.1, with an estimated average price of $1.04. The stock is now traded at around $0.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,700,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd by 146.67%. The purchase prices were between $6160 and $7200, with an estimated average price of $6746.67. The stock is now traded at around $6440.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in NEXON Co Ltd by 105.36%. The purchase prices were between $1728 and $2468, with an estimated average price of $2156.02. The stock is now traded at around $2267.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Series Solutions added to a holding in Atos SE by 103.46%. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $52.74, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ETF Series Solutions sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $528 and $680.6, with an estimated average price of $609.3.

ETF Series Solutions sold out a holding in SoftBank Corp. The sale prices were between $1429.5 and $1615, with an estimated average price of $1493.44.

ETF Series Solutions sold out a holding in SK Hynix Inc. The sale prices were between $100000 and $125000, with an estimated average price of $111108.

ETF Series Solutions sold out a holding in Merck KGaA. The sale prices were between $162.65 and $206.1, with an estimated average price of $186.64.

ETF Series Solutions sold out a holding in Kunlun Energy Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $7.48.

ETF Series Solutions sold out a holding in Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $62.91 and $73.3, with an estimated average price of $68.56.

ETF Series Solutions reduced to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 28.67%. The sale prices were between $1538.5 and $1813.5, with an estimated average price of $1672.77. The stock is now traded at around $1637.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. ETF Series Solutions still held 413 shares as of 2021-09-30.