Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Match Group Inc, Cigna Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Apple Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Match Group Inc, Cigna Corp, Anthem Inc, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/t.+rowe+price+blue+chip+growth+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,036 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.28%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,142 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.33%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,732 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.39%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 47,875 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.97%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,032 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.07%
New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94. The stock is now traded at around $110.568300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $253.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $360.3 and $422.82, with an estimated average price of $389.82. The stock is now traded at around $321.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,423 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Toast Inc (TOST)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $62.51, with an estimated average price of $54.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 39.39%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $342.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 66,732 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3407.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 7,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2947.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 7,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $336.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 47,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $178.628400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 72,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 3414.17%. The purchase prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $248.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 8,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $197.05 and $216.72, with an estimated average price of $205.93.

Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 77.47%. The sale prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $266.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. still held 2,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Match Group Inc by 94.07%. The sale prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $126.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. still held 670 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Cigna Corp (CI)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Cigna Corp by 88.38%. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $216.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. still held 857 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 84.78%. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $430.099000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. still held 395 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 26.98%. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $127.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. still held 11,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF. Also check out:

1. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF keeps buying
