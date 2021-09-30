T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. Buys Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Match Group Inc, Cigna Corp

New Purchases: AFRM, BILL, TFX, TOST,

CRM, MTCH, CI, ANTM, GPN, INTU, CNC, FIS, SPLK, WDAY, ETSY, GNRC, MCHP, YUM, LYV, AVY, INCY, SYK, MRVL, BKNG, IAC, HLT, APTV, VMEO, MS, RBLX, JD, EXPE, MAR, Sold Out: MXIM, MCD, VRTX, ABT, UNP, PPD, ADP, ICE, EL, ABBV, PDD, NSC, QCOM, VFC, WIX, ZEN, W, AMAT, FTV,

Investment company T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Apple Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Match Group Inc, Cigna Corp, Anthem Inc, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,036 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.28% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,142 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,732 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.39% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 47,875 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,032 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.07%

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94. The stock is now traded at around $110.568300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.65 and $297.53, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $253.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Teleflex Inc. The purchase prices were between $360.3 and $422.82, with an estimated average price of $389.82. The stock is now traded at around $321.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,423 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $62.51, with an estimated average price of $54.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 39.39%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $342.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 66,732 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3407.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 7,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2947.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 7,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 26.97%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $336.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 47,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $178.628400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 72,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 3414.17%. The purchase prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $248.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 8,926 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $197.05 and $216.72, with an estimated average price of $205.93.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 77.47%. The sale prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $266.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.44%. T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. still held 2,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Match Group Inc by 94.07%. The sale prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $126.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. still held 670 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Cigna Corp by 88.38%. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $216.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. still held 857 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Anthem Inc by 84.78%. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13. The stock is now traded at around $430.099000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. still held 395 shares as of 2021-09-30.

T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. reduced to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 26.98%. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $127.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds, Inc. still held 11,542 shares as of 2021-09-30.