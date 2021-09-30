Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys Digital World Acquisition Corp, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Sells Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, Voya Prime Rate Trust, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

- New Purchases: DWACU, MUDS, MUDS, GIW, IVH, RICO, DTRTU, WRAC, FTVI, APAC, GIA.U, HIPO, NLIT, BOAC, GGGV, MEOAU, OTEC, WQGA.U, SMM, GLTA, KCGI.U, ARGUU, BNNRU, IFN, SWSS, SRV, REVEU, CYXT, PRBM.U, AEHAU, CENQU, DCRDU, IMAQ, FLYA.U, WINVU, ACRO, GLEEU, DRAY, PONOU, SIERU, SWAG, SZC, EGGF, POND, FTCV, NOVVU, PPHPU, SKYA, ASPA, ALCC, EDNCU, FHLTU, GWII, DNAD, DNAA, FVAM, LIDR, BNIXU, CEN, CLAQ, DNAB, SMIH, CNTQ, INAQ.U, OXUSU, VYGG, OSI, SPTK, IHD, ALPA, DSAQ.U, EDTX, EDTX, GSQB, GFOR, LFTR, SHQA, DNAC, APTM, BACA.U, BSGA, CIIGU, TRON, EOCW, GACQ, HTPA, PIPP, BLNG, DILA, HHGCU, MLAC, MTAL.U, PTIC, JEQ, BSAQ.U, CLOE, HPLTU, KF, MCAF, IRL, PGZ, TDG, VLAT, ARYE, DAL, XPOA, FMAC, JUGG, LAAA, PAFO, PFSI, PRSR, NDP, RAM, DGNS, EUCR, FEO, HAAC, JAQCU, JTA, GMBT, SEAH, ACEV, ACII, CLAY, GLEE, OMEG, RKTA, IPOD, IAE,
- Added Positions: GIM, SVFA, SVFB, SNRH, FINM, YTPG, PPGH, ETAC, GFX, IMPX, PV, BYTS, GOAC, AGAC, HIGA, ITQ, SCOA, FLME, TWNI, ITHX, GSEV, AGGR, PRPB, DSAC, EPHY, KINZ, AAQC, ARRW, SWET, COOL, DTOC, PTOC, ATVC, TZPS, CTAQ, CRU, EVOJ, FSSI, KWAC, ATUS, BIOT, CLAS, FSNB, KRNL, MSAC, SSAA, ASAQ, BTAQ, CFFE, CVII, PMVC, RBAC, TBSA, AFAQ, BRPM, BOAS, CHAA, GLHA, HHLA, LHC, LVRA, MACC, NRAC, SLCR, SVFC, WARR, ADRA, ALTU, ASZ, BRIV, BITE, CPTK, GAPA, GSAQ, LMAO, OSTR, PAQC, SLAM, TMKR, DWIN, DHHC, EAC, FPAC, FPAC, HERA, GPM, JOFF, SPAQ, SPAQ, TIOA, CFIV, COVA, FRXB, GIIX, HIII, LGAC, PDOT, ZNTE, APGB, ACAH, CLRM, CRHC, CONX, EJFA, ENPC, FVT, GLSPT, PUCK, GAMC, HCCC, HMCO, INKA, MDH, PICC, PNTM, RCHG, IPOF, SDAC, TWNT, TETC, TLGA, TACA, UBER, ADER, AVAN, SCLE, COLI, DNZ, VMM, DUNE, EQHA, FTEV, FACT, HYAC, HYAC, HPX, IGAC, IPVI, KSI, KAIR, KAHC, LJAQ, MSD, MACA, NVSA, JTD, PLMI, POW, PMGM, PGRW, VCIF, AEAC, BLUA, PRPC, CFVI, DHBC, ESM, EUSG, GTPB, GTPA, IACC, ISLE, ISLE, LCAA, OPA, NXU, JLS, PSAG, SCOB, SLAC, TINV, TCAC, ZWRK,
- Reduced Positions: BRW, JFR, JRO, AFT, GHY, JGH, NQP, GGPI, BGB, NCZ, AIF, DEX, BWG, IGD, NUO, HYB, CPZ, RRD, NXJ, NRK, VVR, STWO, RTPY, IGA, TPGS, KLR, VPV, XPDI, NBO, ZGYH, KVSB, MAAC, POST, SPE, SV, CRK, CCL, NBW,
- Sold Out: EFT, EVF, EFR, GIWWU, FTVIU, NLITU, LEGO, EVY, CENH, OTECU, EGGF.U, CND, BGT, SKYAU, POND.U, BLUW, GSQB.U, LATN, OSI.U, EOCW.U, QELL, BSGAU, LWAC, FRA, AMHC, VTN, DILAU, TWCT, JUGGU, GFOR.U, MCAFU, SHQAU, ROT, CYH, RTP, NKG, CAHC, RMGB, KSMT, LIVK, BGX, SRNG, SNPR, GRCY,
For the details of Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saba+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Saba Capital Management, L.P.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 450,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.
- Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) - 29,674,178 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.26%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 236,500 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio.
- American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 5,990,800 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio.
- Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) - 10,133,445 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $64.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,425,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,440,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in GigInternational1 Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,753,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $14.21, with an estimated average price of $13.97. The stock is now traded at around $13.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,052,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Agrico Acquisition Corp (RICO)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Agrico Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,376,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SVF Investment Corp (SVFA)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in SVF Investment Corp by 443.96%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $10.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,562,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SVF Investment Corp 2 (SVFB)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in SVF Investment Corp 2 by 153.27%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,987,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I (SNRH)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I by 7514.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,153,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Marlin Technology Corp (FINM)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Marlin Technology Corp by 105.16%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,909,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp (YTPG)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp by 419.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,150,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Poema Global Holdings Corp (PPGH)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Poema Global Holdings Corp by 584.40%. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 992,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $14.21 and $15.52, with an estimated average price of $14.7.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust. The sale prices were between $6.63 and $7.12, with an estimated average price of $6.83.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.25.Sold Out: GigInternational1 Inc (GIWWU)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in GigInternational1 Inc. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.2.Sold Out: FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (FTVIU)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Sold Out: Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NLITU)
Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.17.
