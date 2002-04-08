Logo
Identiv Partners with TrueGreen to Accelerate RFID-Enabled Smart Packaging in Cannabis Market

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Company Continues High-Momentum Growth in Digitized Consumer Experiences

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. ( INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a strategic partnership with TrueGreen to digitize cannabis products and smart packaging with radio frequency identification (RFID) and near field communication (NFC) technology.

“Our partnership with TrueGreen is accelerating quickly to meet the demands of the growing cannabis industry,” said Amir Khoshniyati, Identiv General Manager and Vice President, Transponder Business. “In the second half of this year, we developed five new proprietary multi-use RFID/NFC designs customized for the unique requirements of cannabis smart packaging.”

AIM North America notes the 2021 market size of the U.S. cannabis industry is approximately $20 billion and is forecast to grow to $45 billion by 2025.

TrueGreen provides the world’s first cloud-based cannabis asset and smart packaging management platform powered by Identiv’s customized best-in-class RFID, NFC, and sensor designs. The solution offers unrivaled product security for cannabis growers, marketers, and customers and enables companies to capture real-time information and act on data-driven insights across the value chain. This new platform:

  • Digitizes individual cannabis products with unique RFID/NFC signatures
  • Supports ultra high frequency (UHF) asset tracking throughout the supply chain
  • Authenticates product and protects against package tampering
  • Creates compliant, personalized marketing and customer engagement

“Our collaboration with Identiv brings unsurpassed experience, innovation, and depth in RFID, NFC, and sensor design. It will transform how the industry is leveraging critical data at every step of their business from farm to fingertip,” said Tim Daly, TrueGreen President.

Deployments with leading industry customers will begin to roll out in the first quarter of 2022.

Identiv’s RFID and NFC solutions verify identities and security in the IoT and are embedded in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, books, toys, athletic apparel, perishable, and pharmaceuticals. For more information on Identiv’s complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880 or contact [email protected].

About Identiv
Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

​​About TrueGreen
TrueGreen is the world’s first smart packaging technology addressing the diverse needs of cannabis industry regulators, growers and consumers. From farm to fingertip, TrueGreen automates product and consumer data in real-time to enhance convenience and deliver insights that drive growth and brand loyalty while ensuring product safety and control. TrueGreen: Your Cannabis, Made Smarter™. For more information, visit TrueGreenGlobal.com.

Identiv Media Contact:
[email protected]

TrueGreen Media Contact:
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxMDk0MyM0NjExMzkyIzIwMDk4MjM=
Identiv-Inc-.png

