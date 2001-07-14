Essex Property Trust Recognized in Newsweek's 2022 List of Most Responsible Companies in America

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:ESS, Financial) announced today that it has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022, improving 201 spots from the prior year’s list. Essex ranked 2nd among multifamily REITs, 7th in the Real Estate & Housing industry and 105th out of 500 companies. The full list of companies can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsweek.com%2Famericas-most-responsible-companies-2022.

“Amidst a challenging year in 2021 from continued pandemic-related disruption, our ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility (“CSR”) remains at the core of our business as an essential provider of housing. We are honored to be recognized amongst a list of other great companies and are proud of the continued efforts that make Essex a leader in its industry,” commented Michael J. Schall, president and CEO of the Company.

Details of the Company’s ESG efforts, achievements, and ongoing goals can be found in our most recent Corporate+Social+Responsibility+Report.

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

